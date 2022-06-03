ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Montgomery, MN

One Man Killed After Semi and SUV Collide in Southern Minnesota

By Luke Lonien
 4 days ago
Montgomery, MN (KROC-AM News) - A Twin Cities man was killed in a crash involving a semi Thursday morning in LeSueur County. The Minnesota State Patrol reports...

KFIL Radio

Southern Minnesota Motorcyclist Injured in Crash

Waterville, MN (KROC-AM News) - An Owatonna man was injured after he laid down his motorcycle to avoid hitting a deer. The Minnesota State Patrol reports that 33-year-old Marshall Welch was traveling north on Highway 13 near Waterville when he laid the motorcycle down around 7:00 Tuesday morning. Welch was...
WATERVILLE, MN
KFIL Radio

Fatal Crash Involving Semi-Truck in Northwestern Minnesota

Mahnomen, MN (KROC-AM News) - One person was killed in a crash between a semi-truck and minivan in northwestern Minnesota Tuesday morning. The Minnesota State Patrol reports a truck was traveling north on Highway 59 while the van was traveling south on the highway when the van crossed into the northbound lane and struck the left side of the truck around 7:30 a.m. just south of Mahnomen.
MAHNOMEN, MN
1520 The Ticket

Person Killed In Semi-Truck/SUV Crash In Minnesota

Blaine, MN (KROC AM News) - The busy Monday morning commute in Blaine was disrupted by a deadly traffic crash that involved a semi-truck. The Anoka County Sheriff’s Office is reporting the crash occurred at 4:30 am on Highway 65. The Minnesota State Patrol says the semi-truck was traveling...
KFIL Radio

Two Dead After Apartment Shootout In Coon Rapids

Coon Rapids, MN (KROC AM News) - Among the latest shootings in the news is one in Coon Rapids. There was an apparent shootout inside an apartment in the Twin Cities area city Monday that left two men dead. The Anoka County Sheriff’s Office says officers were called to the...
KFIL Radio

Positive News For Red Wing Boy Who Was In Boating Accident

Rochester, MN (KROC AM News) - A young Red Wing boy remains in intensive care at St Marys Hospital after being involved in a near-death accident Friday. But his mother announced a positive update Monday. The Goodhue County Sheriff’s Office says the 5-year-old boy was with his three siblings and...
fox9.com

Video shows Minnesota teacher hitting 2nd grader with hockey stick

PRINCETON, Minn. (FOX 9) - A Sherburne County teacher has resigned, after school surveillance footage appeared to show her hitting a 2nd grader with a hockey stick. In the video, students are seen placing their hockey sticks in a pile. Eight-year-old Easton Johnson can be seen tossing his hockey stick into the pile. The teacher quickly picks it up and throws it at him, resulting in the boy losing a tooth.
SHERBURNE COUNTY, MN
KFIL Radio

Truck Driver Involved in Blaine Fatal Crash Arrested

Anoka, MN (KROC-AM News) - The semi-truck driver involved in the fatal crash in Blaine early Monday has been arrested. 37-year-old Andrew Engren of East Bethel was booked into Anoka County Jail Monday and is being held on a felony criminal vehicular homicide charge. According to the Minnesota State Patrol,...
Bring Me The News

Coroner: Two teens in Medford, Minnesota, died in murder-suicide

The deaths of two young adults in southern Minnesota were the result of a murder-suicide, according to the Steele County Coroner's Office. The county sheriff announced the coroner's results Tuesday, saying 19-year-old Jerome Charles Caldwell is the suspected shooter. He is believed to have fatally shot 18-year-old Chandra Lanae Pelch, and then turned the gun on himself.
mprnews.org

Missing U of M student is found dead in Mississippi River

A University of Minnesota student who was reported missing last week has been found dead in the Mississippi River. The body of 21-year-old Abdirahman Abdifatah Ali, who went by the name Abdi, was recovered from the river on Monday and identified by the Ramsey County Medical Examiner, according to St. Paul police.
RAMSEY COUNTY, MN
UPI News

Nearly 4,000 lose power in Minnesota due to squirrel

June 6 (UPI) -- Utility officials in Minnesota said nearly 4,000 customers lost power for a time due to a squirrel that wandered into a substation. The Minnesota Valley Electric Cooperative said the 7 a.m. Sunday outage in the Prior Lake area was caused by a squirrel that came into contact with substation equipment.
MINNESOTA STATE
KFIL Radio

Is Selling Gas Too Cheap Really Illegal in Minnesota?

Say what? You can get taken to court for selling gasoline for too CHEAP a price in Minnesota?. The price of gasoline is through the roof right now, pretty much wherever you go. Triple-A says we're paying an average of $4.66 a gallon right now here in Minnesota, still less than the national average of $4.91 a gallon-- but still painful, right?
MINNESOTA STATE
willmarradio.com

Minnesota weather man knocks off Jeopardy champion

(Minneapolis, MN) -- A Twin Cities meteorologist is celebrating a win on Jeopardy!. In a newly aired episode filmed in April, Eric Ahasic defeated champion Ryan Long, who was on a 16-game win streak. Ahasic made it onto the show on his 16th try. He has worked for the National Weather Service in Chanhassen since 2016.
MINNEAPOLIS, MN
CBS Minnesota

Sheriff: Stay Away From Bear In Tree In Zimmerman

ZIMMERMAN, Minn. (WCCO) — The Sherburne County Sheriff’s Office is asking people to stay away from a bear in a tree in Zimmerman Tuesday. “We are aware of the bear in a tree in a residential area in Zimmerman. Please stay away from the area,” the sheriff’s office wrote on Facebook. (credit: Sherburne County Sheriff’s Office) The bear is not a threat, the sheriff’s office said, “but crowds of people coming to the area won’t help.” The Department of Natural Resources is helping to monitor the situation.
ZIMMERMAN, MN
CBS Minnesota

3 Men Shot, 2 Fatally, Inside Coon Rapids Apartment Unit

COON RAPIDS, Minn. (WCCO) — Two men are dead and a third is hurt after a shooting late Monday afternoon inside a Coon Rapids apartment. The Anoka County Sheriff’s Office says deputies and officers from several agencies were called to a building on the 9400 block of Springbrook Drive Northwest just before 5 p.m. after reports of gunfire. (credit: CBS) Officers found three men injured inside one unit. Investigators believe “a confrontation between the males occurred” before bullets flew. One of the men was pronounced dead at the scene, while another later died at an area hospital. The third victim suffered “minor injuries.” This case is still under investigation, and the sheriff’s office says there is no threat to the public.
wizmnews.com

Two La Crosse, one Winona native arrested in Ferryville for drugs

Two La Crosse and a Winona native were arrested back on May 28 for drug possession, as well as possibly stolen property. The Crawford County Sheriff’s Department shared the info on Facebook at 9:24 p.m. Saturday. It said the department got a call from a “concerned citizen” that the...
willmarradio.com

Coon Rapids Woman Dies When Semi Driver Runs Red Light, Hits Her SUV

(Blaine, MN) -- A 51-year-old Coon Rapids woman was killed Monday morning when the driver of a semi ran a red light and hit her S-U-V in Blaine. No names have been released. W-C-C-O/T-V reports the woman died before she could be taken to a hospital. The truck driver was hospitalized with minor injuries. Highway 65 was closed in both directions for a crash scene investigation during the morning rush hour. It is open now.
CBS Minnesota

VIDEO: Coyote Seen Following Bear In Minnetonka

MINNETONKA, Minn. (WCCO) — A homeowner in Minnetonka captured a unique sight last month on an outside camera. The video, taken at night, shows a bear walking in front of a Glen Lake dock. Then, a coyote comes into the frame, following the bear. Both are walking at a somewhat leisurely pace. But are we looking at the bear’s last moments, a friendship, or something else? Jason Abraham with the Minnesota Department of Natural Resources’ Division of Fish and Wildlife says it’s hard to say for sure. “It’s completely possible that these two guys were just hanging out looking for food, maybe found something, a little something to eat,” Abraham said. Bear walks from right to left, with a coyote following. DNR bear biologist Andrew Tri thinks the coyote is along for the bear’s leftovers. “The more you learn about wildlife, the more that you’re surprised as time goes on,” Tri said. “I’ve never seen anything like this ever in the wild.” DNR experts say it has been an active spring for bear sightings in the metro. Securing pet food, trash, bird feeders and grills will help keep them out of your yard. If you have pictures and videos you’d like to share, please go here.
MINNETONKA, MN
