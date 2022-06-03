Mr. James Michael (Mike) Taylor, Vidalia

Mr. B.E. “Kin” Nobles, age 97, of Vidalia, died Saturday, June 4, 2022, at Memorial Health Meadows Hospital in Vidalia after a brief illness. He was a native of Atlanta, served in the Army Air Corps during World War II, and moved to Vidalia in the late 1940s. He was owner/operator Skyways, Inc., fixed base FBO at Vidalia regional Airport, and he was a pilot, and crop-duster. He was instrumental in starting the air show at Vidalia Regional Airport. He was the recipient of the Bronze Award of The Honorable Order of St. Michael for recognition for outstanding contributions to the community of Army Aviation. In 2003, Vidalia Regional Airport honored him at a dedication ceremony for his dedicated service to the development and continuation of the airport. Mr. Nobles was a member of the First Baptist Church of Vidalia, served as Sunday school superintendent, and taught Sunday school. He enjoyed hunting, fishing, and gardening. He is preceded in death by his a daughter, Pat Nobles Chandler; and parents, Edwin Nobles and Carmen Boykin Nobles.

VIDALIA, GA ・ 1 DAY AGO