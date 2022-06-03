ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Vidalia, GA

Mr. James Michael (Mike) Taylor, Vidalia

By Jeff Raiford
 4 days ago

Cover picture for the articleMr. James Michael (Mike) Taylor, age 59 of Vidalia, passed away on Tuesday, May 31, 2022 at Memorial Health Meadows Hospital in Vidalia following a sudden illness. He was born on May 31, 1963 in Vidalia,...

Mr. Bradley E. Jay, Vidalia

Mr. Bradley E. Jay, age 94, of Vidalia, died Saturday, June 4, 2022, at his home following an extended illness. Born in Samson, Alabama, he grew up on a dairy farm, and lived there until joining the U.S. Army. Mr. Jay was a veteran of World War II and served in the Pacific Theater. He returned to Samson, began working with Western Union as a lineman, later as a line crew supervisor all over the southeast U.S., and retired after thirty years. He moved to Vidalia in 1967, was manager of Greyhound/Trailways Terminal in Vidalia, and again retired after thirty years. He was a member of Tabernacle Baptist Church and was a former long-time member of Calvary Baptist Church. Preceding him in death were his parents, John Jay and Maggie Nantz Jay; sister, Sarah Jay; and brother, Charles Jay.
VIDALIA, GA
r. B.E. “Kin” Nobles, Vidalia

Mr. B.E. “Kin” Nobles, age 97, of Vidalia, died Saturday, June 4, 2022, at Memorial Health Meadows Hospital in Vidalia after a brief illness. He was a native of Atlanta, served in the Army Air Corps during World War II, and moved to Vidalia in the late 1940s. He was owner/operator Skyways, Inc., fixed base FBO at Vidalia regional Airport, and he was a pilot, and crop-duster. He was instrumental in starting the air show at Vidalia Regional Airport. He was the recipient of the Bronze Award of The Honorable Order of St. Michael for recognition for outstanding contributions to the community of Army Aviation. In 2003, Vidalia Regional Airport honored him at a dedication ceremony for his dedicated service to the development and continuation of the airport. Mr. Nobles was a member of the First Baptist Church of Vidalia, served as Sunday school superintendent, and taught Sunday school. He enjoyed hunting, fishing, and gardening. He is preceded in death by his a daughter, Pat Nobles Chandler; and parents, Edwin Nobles and Carmen Boykin Nobles.
VIDALIA, GA
June 11--Gospel Sing in Lyons

June 11--Time for the 2nd Saturday Night Gospel Sing, June 11st at 7:00 at The Blue Marquee Theater in Lyons. Featuring Heartfelt with special guest Jordan's River.
LYONS, GA
Man Charged With Homicide in Local Memorial Day Accident

More information has become available on the tragic accident that claimed the life of a local woman on Memorial Day in Montgomery County. The victim of the head-on crash was Stacey Fowler, age 55, of Toombs County. She was an employee of the Georgia Department of Corrections, having worked at Georgia State Prison and most recently, Montgomery State Prison. In addition, Montgomery County Sheriff Doug Maybin said she had worked for a brief time with his department.
MONTGOMERY COUNTY, GA
Area Police Blotter

Vidalia Police Department reports the following arrests. Clark, Nato Vashun - Vidalia - Obstruction/bench warrant. Jordan, Lex Marcell – Mt. Vernon – Robbery/simple obstruction. Brower, Mikayla – Vidalia – Disorderly conduct/criminal trespass. Butler, Sharon Lashun – Vidalia – Theft by shoplifting. Willis, Jordan Carl...
VIDALIA, GA

