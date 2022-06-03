ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Black River Falls, WI

SFB Names Scholarship Recipients

wwisradio.com
 4 days ago

Cover picture for the articleSecurity Financial Bank has announced the recipients of $6,000 worth of scholarships handed out this...

wwisradio.com

Comments / 0

Related
wwisradio.com

Junior Bearfield

Junior Bearfield of Hixton, age 78, passed away on Tuesday, May 31, 2022 at the Black River Memorial Hospital surrounded by family. Affectionately known by his friends as “June Bug,” he was never one to shy away from a good time. He loved to tell stories and make people laugh. If you’ve ever met him he might have tried to introduce himself to you by telling you his “real name” is Ivan Boris-Polias-Nikonovas-Postudinek-Pulaski-Stubblefield-Mission-Mission-Off-Scooterville-Thompson, followed up by “but all my friends call me Junior.”
HIXTON, WI
wwisradio.com

Toni Eckelberg

Funeral Services will be held Friday, June 10, 2022, 1:00-3:00 p.m. at the Torkelson Funeral Home in Tomah, WI. Burial will follow in the St. Mary’s Catholic Cemetery, Tomah. Online condolences may be offered at http://www.torkelsonfuneralhome.com.
TOMAH, WI
wwisradio.com

Homicide Conviction Means Man Will Serve 8-Year Prison Term

A La Crosse County judge has sentenced a man who killed his victim in a 2020 fight to eight years in state prison. Fifty-two-year-old Matthew Kinstler will spend six years on extended supervision when he gets out. He was sentenced Friday after pleading no contest to a charge of first-degree reckless homicide. Kinstler was accused of fighting with 79-year-old Russell Paulson in the parking lot outside a Menard’s big-box retail store. They were arguing over a parking spot. Paulson died in the Mayo Clinic Health System two days later.
LA CROSSE COUNTY, WI
wwisradio.com

Second Man Arrested In Fatal Shooting Of 15-Year-Old In La Crosse Last Month

La Crosse police say a second man has been arrested for the fatal shooting of a 15-year-old high school student at the end of May. W-E-A-U/T-V reports that 18-year-old Sage Hicke turned himself in last Friday. Hicke and 17-year-old Jackson Greengrass are currently in custody. They are suspected of shooting Storm Vondrashek to death May 22nd. The victim suffered multiple gunshot wounds and he died before he could be rushed to a hospital. La Crosse County prosecutors haven’t filed formal charges against Hicke and Greengrass yet.

Comments / 0

Community Policy