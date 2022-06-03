SFB Names Scholarship Recipients

Junior Bearfield of Hixton, age 78, passed away on Tuesday, May 31, 2022 at the Black River Memorial Hospital surrounded by family. Affectionately known by his friends as “June Bug,” he was never one to shy away from a good time. He loved to tell stories and make people laugh. If you’ve ever met him he might have tried to introduce himself to you by telling you his “real name” is Ivan Boris-Polias-Nikonovas-Postudinek-Pulaski-Stubblefield-Mission-Mission-Off-Scooterville-Thompson, followed up by “but all my friends call me Junior.”

HIXTON, WI ・ 1 DAY AGO