Boca Raton, FL

Adolph & Rose Levis Jewish Community Center

 4 days ago

Cover picture for the articleMarty Haberer hadn’t yet unpacked and he was already attending Seders, meeting with staff and members, visiting early childhood classrooms and connecting with members and program participants. “I hit the ground running,” says Haberer, who in April was tapped after an extensive national executive search by the Levis...

bocamag.com

Elections Starting Early for Boca and Delray

Elections in Boca Raton and Delray Beach remain nine months off, but the fields are already taking shape. Boca Raton Mayor Scott Singer is on the ballot. So are two open city council seats. Andrea O’Rourke is term-limited in Seat B. Seat A incumbent Andy Thomson is running for the Florida House, so he must resign the council post by November, win or lose. The council may choose someone to fill Seat A on an interim basis until the March election.
BOCA RATON, FL
Click10.com

Florida cities top list of largest U.S. rent increases

BOCA RATON, Fla. – Another dismal distinction for the Sunshine State is that eight of the most expensive rental markets in the country are right here in Florida. According to a joint study by Florida Atlantic University, Florida Gulf Coast University and the University of Alabama, renters in Fort Myers have been hit particularly hard.
FLORIDA STATE
Boca Raton, FL
2 sisters overcome obstacles and graduate together

DAVIE, FLA. (WSVN) - A graduation ceremony turned into a “sister act,” as the siblings shared the stage after a remarkable journey. Overcoming obstacles is their middle name. One teen walked across the stage as a distinguished high school graduate, and her sister turned the tassel at just 15 years old.
Botero Immersed

Art lovers listen up — the exhibition “Botero Immersed,” a look into the works of Fernando Botero, accompanied by music composed by 22-time Grammy winner Emilio Estefan, is being extended through Jun. 30. Botero, 90, is a Colombian artist known for his paintings and sculptures of human...
MIAMI, FL
Congratulations to the 2022 High School Valedictorians and Salutatorians

Congratulations to all of the 2022 valedictorians and salutatorians in Northwest Broward. These Broward County Public Schools students are graduating with exceptional grades and accomplishments before heading off to college. J.P. Taravella High School. Valedictorian Alexander Klein of Coral Springs graduated with a 5.363 GPA. He was the Senior Class...
BROWARD COUNTY, FL
‘There’s no remorse’: Teen arrested in Canada after threatening mass shooting at West Palm Beach Pride Month event

People celebrating Pride Month and the LGBTQ+ community at a block party on Clematis Street in downtown West Palm Beach were on edge after police said a teenager threatened to carry out a mass shooting at the event Sunday. A 17-year-old boy living in Canada was making threats in an online chatroom to shoot people at the annual Pride on the Block and was taken into custody in Canada, West Beach ...
WEST PALM BEACH, FL
One big, hair-raising plunge from 88 feet: Fort Lauderdale unveils new world-class diving tower

Almost 100 feet up in the air, a man lifted his arms to the sun as if performing some kind of ritual. “What are you going to do?” the announcer yelled up at him. “A triple-half,” he replied, only somewhat audibly. Then he tilted off the board and flew. The man is Steven LoBue, former high-diving World Champion, and the board is the first permanent 27-meter high-diving platform in the Western ...
FORT LAUDERDALE, FL
The richest person in Palm Beach, Florida

Just 70 miles north of downtown Miami, there is a small town called Palm Beach, one of Florida's wealthiest cities. The city is home to 8,723 people, none wealthier than Thomas Peterffy. The city's median household income exceeds $141,348, and the median property value is about $1.18 million. However, Thomas Peterffy's income exceeds that by 1000X.
PALM BEACH, FL
U.S. Open Qualifying held in Jupiter

JUPITER, Fla. — Four golfers punched their ticket to the U.S. Open, slated for June 16-19 at the Country Club in Boston, MA by outlasting a large field during qualifying at Admiral's Cove in Jupiter on Monday. American Ryan Gerard carded a 66 and 71 in the 36-hole marathon...
JUPITER, FL
The Blue Dog Cookhouse & Bar Opens in Town Center

Town Center at Boca Raton has a new restaurant, but this isn’t your typical mall eatery. The warm color palette with wood and olive-green accents gives it a sleek, contemporary feel, and with a focus on comfort food with an elevated twist, the menu features something for every palate.
BOCA RATON, FL
Broward School District banning backpacks for final three days of school year

The Broward County School District is prohibiting students from bringing backpacks and bookbags to campuses for the final three days of the school year. The temporary ban, which will run from Tuesday through Thursday, is due to “overabundance of caution for security reasons,” the school district said in an email to parents and staff members. The measure will be in place for students in all ...
Semmie Williams 'abducted & implanted with electric chips,' fights defense on competency

WEST PALM BEACH, Fla. (CBS12) — Semmie Lee Williams, Jr., has many delusional beliefs and his schizophrenia "diagnosis goes back years," according to his defense team. "A central feature of his mental disorder is his fixed persecutory delusion that he is being is a targeted individual who is being continuously victimized as part of a nationwide conspiracy of harassment and gang stalking by forces associated with the Freemasons, Illuminati, the KKK, and other such clandestine or non-existent organizations. He believes this persecution has resulted in him being continuously sexually assaulted and tortured, him being attacked with electromagnetic weaponry, him being abducted and implanted with electric chips throughout his body, him having holes poked in his face, and even him being attacked by demons and other supernatural forces.
PALM BEACH GARDENS, FL

