ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Lawrence, KS

Police ask for help to locate wanted Kansas felon after 2 chases

Hutch Post
Hutch Post
 4 days ago
Cover picture for the article

DOUGLAS COUNTY— Law enforcement authorities are asking for help to locate a 47-year-old convicted felon who has led police in the Lawrence...

hutchpost.com

Comments / 0

Related
Hutch Post

Police arrest Kan. woman in connection with stabbing at Dillons

SHAWNEE COUNTY—Law enforcement authorities investigating a stabbing at Dillons on June 1, have made one arrest and continue to search for the suspect identified as 41-year-old Jason Bulger. On Monday evening, police arrested 37-year-old Amanda Bulger as part of the ongoing investigation, according to Lt. Donna Eubanks. She was...
TOPEKA, KS
Hutch Post

Police: Kansas man jailed for selling marijuana near school

SHAWNEE COUNTY —Law enforcement authorities are investigating a suspect on drug allegations. On Friday, members of the Topeka Police Department Narcotics Unit and the Shawnee County Drug Task Force served a search warrant at a home in the 700 Block NE Forest related to an ongoing investigation, according to Police Lt. Edward Stanley. While conducting the search warrant, officers located Marijuana and Firearms.
SHAWNEE COUNTY, KS
Hutch Post

Two 13-year-olds enter plea for murder at Kansas park

OLATHE, Kan. (AP) — Five young teenagers including two 13-year-olds who are charged in a Kansas man's shooting death pleaded not guilty in juvenile court to first-degree murder. Court documents say the teenagers pleaded Monday. Three of the suspects who pleaded Monday are 14-years-old. A hearing for a sixth...
OLATHE, KS
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
State
Kansas State
Lawrence, KS
Crime & Safety
State
Missouri State
Local
Kansas Crime & Safety
City
Lawrence, KS
Hutch Post

Woman dead, 3 children injured after Kansas crash and fire

LYON COUNTY—Law enforcement authorities investigating a fatal accident on the Kansas Turnpike have identified the victim. The Kansas Highway Patrol reported a 2006 Cadillac SRX driven by Sacha McNack, 31, Oklahoma City, was northbound on Interstate 335 near the Emporia exit just after noon Monday. The SUV traveled onto...
EMPORIA, KS
Hutch Post

Sheriff: Kan. driver jailed for chasing, shooting gun at vehicle

FRANKLIN COUNTY—Law enforcement authorities are investigating a shooting on a Kansas highway and have made an arrest. Just after 6:30a.m. Friday, Sheriff's Deputies arrested 22-year-old Devin W. Fuller of Baldwin City following an investigation that suggested he shot a gun from his vehicle at another vehicle, according to a media release from the Franklin County Sheriff.
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Police#Convicted Felon#Chevy
Hutch Post

Sheriff's deputy finds Kansas couple using drugs

OSAGE COUNTY—Law enforcement authorities are investigating two people on drug charges after a traffic stop. On May 30, an Osage County Sheriff’s Deputy arrived at a residence in the 12600 block of South Lewelling Road, near Carbondale, to serve a civil paper. As the deputy approached, he encountered two subjects engaged in illegal narcotic use. One was taken into custody without incident. Another subject fled the scene on foot. A sheriff’s office K9 was requested at the scene and was utilized by tracking the subject that fled.
OSAGE COUNTY, KS
Hutch Post

Kansas Court of Appeals Judge Powell to retire this month

TOPEKA — Judge Anthony Powell is preparing to retire from the Kansas Court of Appeals after nine years in the role. Powell, appointed to the state appeals court in January 2013 by then-Gov. Sam Brownback, will step away June 30, the court announced Monday. After his appointment, Powell was the first judge to continue to live and primarily work in Wichita.
KANSAS STATE
Hutch Post

Man dies after bicycle, pickup accident on Kansas road

LYON COUNTY—One person died in an accident just after 5p.m. Friday in Lyon County. The Kansas Highway Patrol reported a bicycle ridden by Gregory Bachman, 61, Frisco, Colorado, was northbound on County Road F at County Road 190. The bicycle entered the intersection and struck a westbound 2011 Chevy...
LYON COUNTY, KS
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Public Safety
NewsBreak
Law Enforcement
Hutch Post

National team draws in game in Kansas City

KANSAS CITY, Kan, (AP) — Jesús Ferreira failed to convert a pair of first-half chances as U.S. forwards kept up their goal-scoring struggles and the Americans played a 0-0 draw against Uruguay in their second of four World Cup warmup matches this month, this one played at Children's Mercy Park in Kansas City, Kansas.
Hutch Post

Local governments turn away $73M of federal pandemic aid

KANSAS CITY (AP) — From small towns to big cities, every government across the U.S. was offered a slice of $350 billion in federal coronavirus relief funds to help shore up their finances, cover pandemic-related costs and invest in community projects. Officials in 1,468 local governments effectively said “no,"...
KANSAS CITY, KS
Hutch Post

Royals pounded by Toronto Monday

KANSAS CITY, Mo. (AP) — Bo Bichette hit one of three Toronto home runs and five Blue Jays pitchers combined on a two-hitter in an 8-0 win over the Kansas City Royals. Ross Stripling (2-1) earned the win as he allowed just one hit over five innings, matching his season high. He struck out two and didn’t walk a batter. Stripling pitched more than four innings for just the second time this season. Stripling, who made his sixth start, has been used out of the bullpen eight times.
KANSAS CITY, MO
Hutch Post

Astros beat Royals Sunday

KANSAS CITY, Mo. (AP) — Yordan Álvarez hit his 16th home run of the season and Framber Valdez won his fifth straight start for the Houston Astros, who beat the Kansas City Royals 7-4. Álvarez extended his hitting streak to seven games. Valdez allowed only a third-inning leadoff single before the Royals got on the board in the sixth. Valdez went six innings, allowing two runs on four hits, walking three and striking out five. Rafael Montero got his fourth save.
KANSAS CITY, MO
Hutch Post

K-State Hall of Famer Veryl Switzer dead at 89

MANHATTAN, Kan. – A charter member of the K-State Athletics Hall of Fame and K-State Football Ring of Honor, former Wildcat halfback Veryl Switzer passed away on Saturday at the age of 89. One of the best overall athletes in K-State history, Switzer was also a trailblazer and opened...
MANHATTAN, KS
Hutch Post

Hutch Post

Hutchinson, KS
17K+
Followers
17K+
Post
2M+
Views
ABOUT

Hutchinson, Kansas, News, Opinion, Video, Sports, Entertainment, Obituaries, Weather, Cancellations. Member: Associated Press. Member: Kansas Association of Broadcasters. Member: LION Publishers.

 https://hutchpost.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy