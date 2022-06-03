Sources: Sen. Omar Fateh misled DFL colleagues about federal perjury case

Carole Nesheim joined her Lord and Savior in Heaven on May 28, 2022. Surrounded by family, she peacefully drew her last breath in St. Paul. She was 86. Carole Ruth Schlunsen was born Oct. 11, 1935, to Herbert and Elma (Tempel) Schlunsen in Sioux Falls, South Dakota. She grew up in Marion, South Dakota, and graduated from Marion High School and Augustana College in Sioux Falls. She taught at elementary schools in Bloomington and Roseville, Minnesota, and Napa, California. On Aug. 20, 1960, she married Joseph Nesheim. After he was ordained, he served as pastor at Lutheran parishes in Iowa, Missouri, and Wisconsin. Carole was deeply involved in supporting each congregation and especially enriched the experiences of Sunday School students. Carole and Joe retired in 1999 to Northfield, Minnesota, to be closer to their three children. They spent many winters in South Texas. In retirement, Carole remained active in church organizations and also pursued her varied artistic interests. She was a highly skilled painter, poet, and rug hooker. She was very close to her grandchildren, and continually nurtured their creativity and love of nature and God. Following Joe's death in 2018, Carole moved to an apartment at the Northfield Retirement Community where her collection of close friends got to experience her vibrant personality and zest for life.

