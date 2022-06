When I used to use the Note 10+ phone, there was an app I used to download and install new Samsung watch faces. I can't find that app, anyone know the name of it? The app would show me various watch face designs that I can see on my smartphone screen before deciding to download. My favorite watch faces were digital faces showing lots of features, I think the author's name is "IRIS"? and watch face names are listed as IRIS15, IRIS16, etc. I have the older Samsung smart watch (version#3?) from about 2 years ago. If someone can point me in the right direction to find the app to install different watch faces, I would appreciate that. If the app exists in my current Ultra 22 plus, what is that? Thanks! -Casey.

CELL PHONES ・ 1 DAY AGO