MARSHALL, Texas (KLTV) - Marshall Police have released the name of an at-large suspect believed to be responsible for a shooting at a store Monday afternoon. Officials said they are still searching for Montrell Antwon Hatton, 39, of Marshall. Two arrest warrants have been obtained for Hatton, one for aggravated assault with a deadly weapon - family violence, the other for aggravated assault with a deadly weapon. Hatton is believed to be driving a late model white four-door Chevrolet pickup and should be considered armed and dangerous.

MARSHALL, TX ・ 12 HOURS AGO