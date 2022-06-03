ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Louisiana State

AP Schools contingent among 5,500 Louisiana Teacher Summit attendees

By Pelican Post
 4 days ago

Cover picture for the articleSchool may be out, but that doesn’t mean the work stops!. We have a strong showing from Ascension at the Louisiana Department of Education‘s #TeacherLeaderSummit with many of our school and district leaders presenting this week!. Louisiana’s largest professional development event for educators opened yesterday for its...

houmatimes.com

LSU Ag Center provides Louisiana Vegetable Planting Guide

Producing vegetables is a favorite hobby for many people. Homegrown vegetables have better flavor because they are harvested closer to their peak ripeness, which enables the production of more of their natural sugars. Plus, there is complete joy in watching a small seed develop into a delicious treat!. Gardening provides...
LOUISIANA STATE
kalb.com

Best parishes to retire to in Louisiana

(Stacker) - Buyers and sellers of real estate alike—when asked what are the three most essential considerations about a property—will nearly always reply "location, location, location." While this answer is sometimes tongue-in-cheek, it is often quite accurate, and this reply perhaps applies to retirees more than any other demographic. Settling down after a lifetime of working and perhaps raising a family calls for the perfect location: a spot where you can enjoy life with as few concerns as possible.
Kiss Country 93.7

If You Have a Generator, A New Louisiana Law Could Save Your Life

With the 2022 hurricane upon us, a lot of local residents are thinking about storm preparation. Naturally, that means that folks who don't already have a generator are most likely considering one to ensure that they'll be ready if the power goes out for an extended amount of time. While having a generator may ease some worries, they can be extremely dangerous. To that end, a new bill working its way through the state's legislature could make the prospect of an emergency power source much safer.
theadvocate.com

2022 Louisiana Super Plant title goes to...

Here at the LSU AgCenter, we choose new Louisiana Super Plant selections each fall and spring. Usually, only a particular cultivar or variety of a plant receives this prestigious designation. But this year, we couldn’t pick just one. Salvias are an excellent addition to warm-season landscapes, and with a...
LOUISIANA STATE
KTBS

Louisiana to receive $176.7M through American Rescue Plan to increase access to affordable, high-speed internet

BATON ROUGE, La. — Today, the U.S. Department of the Treasury announced the first group of plans approved under the American Rescue Plan’s Coronavirus Capital Projects Fund (CPF), which includes Louisiana's. The CPF provides $10 billion to states, territories, freely associated states, and Tribal governments to fund critical capital projects that enable work, education, and health monitoring in response to the public health emergency. A key priority of the program is to make funding available for reliable, affordable broadband infrastructure and other digital connectivity technology projects. In addition to the $10 billion provided by the CPF, many governments are using a portion of their State and Local Fiscal Recovery Funds (SLFRF) toward meeting the Biden-Harris Administration’s goal of connecting every American household to affordable, reliable high-speed internet. Through these two programs, the American Rescue Plan is supplying among the first large waves of federal broadband funding under the Biden-Harris Administration and laying the groundwork for future funding provided in the Infrastructure Investment and Jobs Act.
LOUISIANA STATE
WKRG News 5

Elderly woman fighting eviction after 18 years in Louisiana home

ABBEVILLE, La. (KLFY) — A 73-year-old woman is facing eviction from her apartment home in Abbeville, Louisiana. Beatrice Demouchet has lived at the Live Oak Manor apartments for 18 years. She has until Wednesday, June 8th, to renew her new lease or get out. Demouchet refuses to sign because of a monthly rental increase. She is asking for […]
westcentralsbest.com

Former Louisiana Congressman dies Saturday

BATON ROUGE - Former Louisiana Congressman John Cooksey died Saturday, according to the Governor's office. He was 80. Former Congressman John Cooksey leaves behind a long legacy of service to our state and nation that will not soon be forgotten. He has helped and inspired countless young people and worked hard to improve life for others. He served his country and his community in every way he could, from the Air Force to Congress to his medical practice as an ophthalmologist. Donna and I offer prayers and condolences to his family and all those he touched.
LOUISIANA STATE
KTBS

Law passed prevents Louisiana women from getting abortion-inducing drugs

BATON ROUGE, La. (AP) - A proposed law to prevent Louisiana women from getting abortion-inducing drugs by mail has won final passage in the state's Legislature. The state Senate voted 31-1 Friday to approve House changes to the bill by Sen. Sharon Hewitt, a Slidell Republican. The bill says that abortion-inducing drugs in Louisiana can only be administered in person by a state-licensed physician. The bill goes next to Gov. John Bel Edwards.
LOUISIANA STATE

