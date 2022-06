The Pittsburgh Division of the FBI and the Reserve Township Police Department are asking for the public’s help in locating a suspect involved in a bank robbery last month. Authorities say that around 2:30 p.m. on May 27th, an unknown man entered the Standard Bank on Mount Troy Road, and gave the teller a note before leaving with an undisclosed amount of cash. The suspect claimed to have a weapon but did not display one. No one in the bank was injured.

