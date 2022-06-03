New York Giants 2022 Training Camp Roster Preview: RB Saquon Barkley
What kind of role will Saquon Barkley have in the new Giants offense?
In 2018, running back Saquon Barkley set the world on fire, proving that he was every bit of a dynamic player and worthy of being the No. 2 overall pick in the draft.
But after a glowing rookie performance in which he amassed over 2,000 all-purpose yards (2,028) and won the "2018 A Offensive Rookie of the Year honors from the AP, Sporting News, and Pro Football Writers of America, Barkley has fallen on some hard times that have had people revisiting whether the Giants erred in passing over an offensive lineman or trading down from No.2 overall in that draft.
In his sophomore campaign, Barkley missed three games with a high ankle sprain suffered in Week 3 of the season, the injury clearly affecting him even after he returned.
While he still managed to eke out his second 1,000-yard rushing season—barely at that—grumbles of Barkley being an “all or nothing” type of back began to surface.
The following season, Barkley’s football world came crashing to a halt when five quarters into the new campaign, he suffered a devastating torn ACL on the grass at Soldier Field, an injury that required reconstructive surgery .
Not one to abandon his dreams, and perhaps inspired by how legendary running back Adrian Peterson came back from a similar set of circumstances better than ever, Barkley worked hard to get back on the field. Sure enough, he didn’t miss a beat despite some speculation that the Giants might hold him out of games until he was fully one year removed from the injury.
Barkley would make it back, but lo and behold, the injury bug struck again, this time a freak occurrence, when he suffered a freak, sprained ankle that cost him four more games.
Still determined to get back on track, Barkley kept at it, rehabbing the ankle, trying to stay patient, and envisioning better things to come.
With this past off-season being the first one for him since 2019 in which he didn’t have to mix rehab work in with his training, Barkley, who will be two years removed from the ACL injury that last year, made him look as though he didn’t entirely trust that knee at times, is aiming to thrive in his contract season.
