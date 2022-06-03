ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
East Rutherford, NJ

New York Giants 2022 Training Camp Roster Preview: RB Saquon Barkley

By Patricia Traina
GiantsCountry
GiantsCountry
 4 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=36Z8cW_0fzKYClT00

What kind of role will Saquon Barkley have in the new Giants offense?

View the original article to see embedded media.

In 2018, running back Saquon Barkley set the world on fire, proving that he was every bit of a dynamic player and worthy of being the No. 2 overall pick in the draft.

But after a glowing rookie performance in which he amassed over 2,000 all-purpose yards (2,028) and won the "2018 A Offensive Rookie of the Year honors from the AP, Sporting News, and Pro Football Writers of America, Barkley has fallen on some hard times that have had people revisiting whether the Giants erred in passing over an offensive lineman or trading down from No.2 overall in that draft.

In his sophomore campaign, Barkley missed three games with a high ankle sprain suffered in Week 3 of the season, the injury clearly affecting him even after he returned.

While he still managed to eke out his second 1,000-yard rushing season—barely at that—grumbles of Barkley being an “all or nothing” type of back began to surface.

The following season, Barkley’s football world came crashing to a halt when five quarters into the new campaign, he suffered a devastating torn ACL on the grass at Soldier Field, an injury that required reconstructive surgery .

Not one to abandon his dreams, and perhaps inspired by how legendary running back Adrian Peterson came back from a similar set of circumstances better than ever, Barkley worked hard to get back on the field. Sure enough, he didn’t miss a beat despite some speculation that the Giants might hold him out of games until he was fully one year removed from the injury.

Barkley would make it back, but lo and behold, the injury bug struck again, this time a freak occurrence, when he suffered a freak, sprained ankle that cost him four more games.

Still determined to get back on track, Barkley kept at it, rehabbing the ankle, trying to stay patient, and envisioning better things to come.

With this past off-season being the first one for him since 2019 in which he didn’t have to mix rehab work in with his training, Barkley, who will be two years removed from the ACL injury that last year, made him look as though he didn’t entirely trust that knee at times, is aiming to thrive in his contract season.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0iYeXW_0fzKYClT00

What He Brings

Barkley has appeared in 44 games for the Giants, but has only surpassed 100-yards rushing in 12 of those. Part of his issues, other than the injuries, have been his blocking up front, which has been inconsistent.

Part has been a stubbornness by previous coaching staffs in insisting he run up the gut and try to push the pile—something his size would seem to indicate he’s capable of doing but which he hasn’t really shown since turning pro.

Where Barkley has been at his best as a runner is bouncing things outside. In his 2018 rookie season, he recorded his highest yards per attempt (YPA) average by working outside, using his cutback ability to find the proverbial escape hatch.

This has led some to wonder if Barkley, who had reputation as being a “homerun hitter” in college, has carried that over to the pros. An NFL running back has to be able to take the dirty yards and understand that not rushing attempts will necessarily yield five or more yards.

At times, Barkley might have a crease in front of him but would fail to take advantage of it, instead looking to bounce outside only to be stopped cold in his tracks.

Danielle Parhizkaran/NorthJersey.com / USA TODAY NETWORK

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3XAAwp_0fzKYClT00

His Contract

Barkley is currently in the option year of his rookie deal and will earn a fully guaranteed $7.217 million salary. That figure represents 100 percent cash spent--there is no prorated signing bonus or any frills built-in.

Barkley's 2022 earnings are currently the sixth-highest cap figure at his position and the seventh-highest cap figure on the Giants.

Danielle Parhizkaran/NorthJersey.com / USA TODAY NETWORK

Roster Projection/Expectation

Barring an injury, Barkley will be on the roster this year as to trade him at this point wouldn't benefit anyone, not when the offense needs all the playmakers it can get.

However, the big question is how much of the workload will Barkley get? When he was with the Bills, Head coach Brian Daboll was more known for running a passing offense than a rushing one, so to expect Barkley to get at least 200 touches in the coming season might be expecting a bit too much.

Instead, look for Barkley to become more involved with the passing game, an underutilized strength of his. Barkley had a career-high 91 receptions as a rookie but hasn't come remotely close to that total since injuries notwithstanding.

But early signs at the OTAs indicate that getting Barkley more involved in the passing game might just be in the cards, especially as he continues to make linebackers and defensive backs assigned to cover him continue to look foolish.

Danielle Parhizkaran/NorthJersey.com / USA TODAY NETWORK

Join the Giants Country Community

Comments / 0

Related
The Spun

Bill Belichick's Girlfriend Shares Big Achievement: Fans React

Bill Belichick isn't the bragging type. Thankfully, his longtime girlfriend, Linda Holliday, is here to share his big achievements with us. While Belichick is most known for his accomplishments on the football field, he's done a lot for the sport of lacrosse, too. This week, Belichick received a major honor.
NFL
Larry Brown Sports

49ers make significant Jimmy Garoppolo decision

The San Francisco 49ers have made a significant decision regarding where things stand with quarterback Jimmy Garoppolo. Garoppolo has been excused from the team’s upcoming mandatory minicamp, according to multiple reports. The quarterback is still rehabbing from a shoulder injury. Garoppolo would not have been able to do much...
SANTA CLARA, CA
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
East Rutherford, NJ
Football
City
East Rutherford, NJ
State
New York State
East Rutherford, NJ
Sports
The Spun

Longtime NFL Star Has Reportedly Died At 83

A longtime AFL and NFL star reportedly passed away at the age of 83 last month. The New York Jets announced that former All-Pro offensive lineman Bob Talamini died on May 30. Talamini, who starred for the Oilers and Jets, was one of the best offensive linemen of the 1960s. He played every game from 1960-68, totaling 116 regular season and postgame games over that time.
NFL
The Spun

ESPN Announces Decision On Reporter Lisa Salters

Lisa Salters will remain a key part of ESPN's sports coverage for the foreseeable future. On Thursday, ESPN officially announced a multi-year contract extension for Salters. She'll continue to be the network's lead sideline reporter for its NBA coverage. Salters first joined ESPN in 2000. Since then, she has been...
Yardbarker

Girlfriend of Cardinals' Jeff Gladney also died in wreck

The NFL community was shocked and saddened to learn that Arizona Cardinals cornerback Jeff Gladney was killed in an accident in Dallas early on Monday morning. According to Charean Williams of Pro Football Talk, the Dallas County Sheriff’s Office confirmed on Tuesday that 26-year-old Andrea Mercedes Palacios, Gladney's girlfriend, also died in the wreck.
DALLAS, TX
The Spun

Photos: Meet The Wife Of NFL Legend John Elway

Few legendary NFL figures, if any, are more connected to their respective franchises than John Elway is to the Denver Broncos. Elway led the Broncos to Super Bowl heights and has since become an important part of the team's front office. While Elway has taken a step back in recent years, he remains involved with the AFC West franchise.
DENVER, CO
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Adrian Peterson
Daily Mail

Arizona Cardinals cornerback Jeff Gladney dies in 2.30am Dallas car crash aged 25 - just as he got his career back on track following felony assault acquittal

NFL player Jeff Gladney, who was once on the Minnesota Vikings and the Arizona Cardinals, died from a car accident in Texas at age 25. The cornerback was found dead on Woodall Rodgers Freeway in Dallas earlier on Monday morning. Dallas Police said the crash occurred at 2.30 a.m. and reported two fatalities, including Gladney.
NFL
The Spun

Tony Romo Reacts To Death Of Former Cowboys Teammate

Tony Romo took to Twitter on Sunday with a statement regarding the death of former Dallas Cowboys running back Marion Barber III. Barber III was found dead in his apartment in Texas earlier this week. He was 38 years old. Romo, who was the quarterback for the majority of Barber's...
The Spun

Deion Sanders Makes Notable Hire: College Football World Reacts

Deion Sanders continues to add notable names to his Jackson State college football program. While Coach Prime is reeling in several big recruits, he's also reeling in some big coaches. The Jackson State head coach has added veteran college football coach Tim Brewster to his staff. Sanders has also hired...
JACKSON, NJ
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Bills#American Football#New York Giants 2022#Ap#Sporting News#Acl
Yardbarker

Proposed Trade Between Packers and Jets Sends Disgruntled wide receiver to Green Bay

Going into the 2022 NFL season the Green Bay Packers have a number of “what ifs” at the wide receiver position. The Packers lost their top two wide receivers, Davante Adams and Marquez Valdes-Scantling, In the same off-season. Allen Lazard and ‘possibly’ Christian Watson will be vying for that number one wide receiver spot. The New York Jets have three wide receivers on their roster that will likely see major playing time. Corey Davis, Elijah Moore, and newly drafted Garrett Wilson. That could leave receiver Denzel Mims on the outside looking in. The Jets have already been rumored to possibly trade him.
GREEN BAY, WI
The Spun

Rankings Name 5 Worst Quarterbacks In NFL History

Ultimately, anyone who plays quarterback in the National Football League is ridiculously skilled and talented. However, not everyone is able to show it at the professional level. Who are the worst quarterbacks in the history of the National Football League?. This week, five quarterbacks were named the worst players in...
NFL
thecomeback.com

Mike Singletary gets honest about Colin Kaepernick

Colin Kaepernick got his tryout with the Las Vegas Raiders but he has yet to be signed by them or any NFL team this offseason. Whether or not he gets a shot to return to the league for the first time since 2016 remains to be seen, but one person who thinks he deserves a shot is Hall of Fame linebacker and former San Francisco 49ers head coach Mike Singletary.
SAN FRANCISCO, CA
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NFL Teams
New York Giants
NewsBreak
NFL
NewsBreak
Football
NewsBreak
Sports
On3.com

Myles Jack gives initial thoughts on Steelers after signing with Pittsburgh

Myles Jack is getting used to his new home in Pittsburgh, but he’s ready to bring his immense talent to the Steelers. Earlier this offseason, inked Jack to a two-year, $16 million deal to bolster their linebacking corps. In an interview with Steelers Live on Twitter, the former UCLA star gave his initial thoughts on signing with Pittsburgh after spending the beginning of his career with the Jaguars.
PITTSBURGH, PA
GiantsCountry

GiantsCountry

New York City, NY
1K+
Followers
1K+
Post
282K+
Views
ABOUT

GiantsCountry is a FanNation site covering the New York Giants

 https://www.si.com/nfl/giants

Comments / 0

Community Policy