ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Montgomery, MN

One Man Killed After Semi and SUV Collide in Southern Minnesota

By Luke Lonien
106.9 KROC
106.9 KROC
 4 days ago
Cover picture for the article

Montgomery, MN (KROC-AM News) - A Twin Cities man was killed in a crash involving a semi Thursday morning in LeSueur County. The Minnesota State Patrol reports...

kroc.com

Comments / 0

Related
106.9 KROC

Southern Minnesota Motorcyclist Injured in Crash

Waterville, MN (KROC-AM News) - An Owatonna man was injured after he laid down his motorcycle to avoid hitting a deer. The Minnesota State Patrol reports that 33-year-old Marshall Welch was traveling north on Highway 13 near Waterville when he laid the motorcycle down around 7:00 Tuesday morning. Welch was...
WATERVILLE, MN
106.9 KROC

Fatal Crash Involving Semi-Truck in Northwestern Minnesota

Mahnomen, MN (KROC-AM News) - One person was killed in a crash between a semi-truck and minivan in northwestern Minnesota Tuesday morning. The Minnesota State Patrol reports a truck was traveling north on Highway 59 while the van was traveling south on the highway when the van crossed into the northbound lane and struck the left side of the truck around 7:30 a.m. just south of Mahnomen.
MAHNOMEN, MN
voiceofalexandria.com

Two people reportedly shot in central Minnesota at a city park

(St. Cloud, MN)--St. Could police say two people suffered gunshot injuries during a fight on a basketball court in a city park. K-M-S-P/T-V reports officers responded to Hawks Park Sunday at 5:05 p-m. As they were arriving they saw vehicles and people leaving the park. Witnesses said one shot had been fired. About 15 minutes later police were told two men had shown up at St. Cloud Hospital seeking treatment for gunshot wounds.
SAINT CLOUD, MN
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
City
Montgomery, MN
Montgomery, MN
Crime & Safety
State
Wisconsin State
State
Minnesota State
Montgomery, MN
Accidents
Local
Minnesota Accidents
Local
Minnesota Crime & Safety
City
Cottage Grove, MN
MIX 108

A Son Rescued His Father Who Was Thrown From Their Boat On Northern Minnesota Lake

Boating season is upon us and many people all over the state of Minnesota and Wisconsin are eager to get their boats in the water and enjoy being out on lakes and rivers after a very long winter, but we all know that anything can happen in a blink of an eye. One man from Minnesota found that out the hard way yesterday, as he and his son were on their boat in Lake Vermilion.
DULUTH, MN
106.9 KROC

Positive News For Red Wing Boy Who Was In Boating Accident

Rochester, MN (KROC AM News) - A young Red Wing boy remains in intensive care at St Marys Hospital after being involved in a near-death accident Friday. But his mother announced a positive update Monday. The Goodhue County Sheriff’s Office says the 5-year-old boy was with his three siblings and...
106.9 KROC

Two Dead After Apartment Shootout In Coon Rapids

Coon Rapids, MN (KROC AM News) - Among the latest shootings in the news is one in Coon Rapids. There was an apparent shootout inside an apartment in the Twin Cities area city Monday that left two men dead. The Anoka County Sheriff’s Office says officers were called to the...
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Suv#Traffic Accident#Montgomery Mn Lrb
106.9 KROC

Truck Driver Involved in Blaine Fatal Crash Arrested

Anoka, MN (KROC-AM News) - The semi-truck driver involved in the fatal crash in Blaine early Monday has been arrested. 37-year-old Andrew Engren of East Bethel was booked into Anoka County Jail Monday and is being held on a felony criminal vehicular homicide charge. According to the Minnesota State Patrol,...
Q985

3 Crystal Clear Lakes You Have to Swim in This Summer in Wisconsin

My family has a lake house on a man-made lake in Wisconsin, and even though I absolutely LOVE being up there, swimming in the lake water is not my favorite. Why? Because it gets super weedy and mucky at certain points of the summer. Does this fact make me a diva? Perhaps, but I still prefer to swim in water where my feet don't get tangled up in seaweed.
WISCONSIN STATE
Bring Me The News

Coroner: Two teens in Medford, Minnesota, died in murder-suicide

The deaths of two young adults in southern Minnesota were the result of a murder-suicide, according to the Steele County Coroner's Office. The county sheriff announced the coroner's results Tuesday, saying 19-year-old Jerome Charles Caldwell is the suspected shooter. He is believed to have fatally shot 18-year-old Chandra Lanae Pelch, and then turned the gun on himself.
mprnews.org

Missing U of M student is found dead in Mississippi River

A University of Minnesota student who was reported missing last week has been found dead in the Mississippi River. The body of 21-year-old Abdirahman Abdifatah Ali, who went by the name Abdi, was recovered from the river on Monday and identified by the Ramsey County Medical Examiner, according to St. Paul police.
RAMSEY COUNTY, MN
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Accidents
NewsBreak
Public Safety
NewsBreak
Traffic Accidents
voiceofalexandria.com

Law enforcement in central Minnesota responds to a report of gunshots

(Sartell, MN)--Authorities in central Minnesota responded to a report of gunshots fired over the weekend. According to the report, on Sunday afternoon Sartell officers were called to shots fired in the 400 block of 3rd Street South in Sartell. Officials say when law enforcement officers arrived on the scene, the...
SARTELL, MN
106.9 KROC

Is Selling Gas Too Cheap Really Illegal in Minnesota?

Say what? You can get taken to court for selling gasoline for too CHEAP a price in Minnesota?. The price of gasoline is through the roof right now, pretty much wherever you go. Triple-A says we're paying an average of $4.66 a gallon right now here in Minnesota, still less than the national average of $4.91 a gallon-- but still painful, right?
MINNESOTA STATE
willmarradio.com

Minnesota weather man knocks off Jeopardy champion

(Minneapolis, MN) -- A Twin Cities meteorologist is celebrating a win on Jeopardy!. In a newly aired episode filmed in April, Eric Ahasic defeated champion Ryan Long, who was on a 16-game win streak. Ahasic made it onto the show on his 16th try. He has worked for the National Weather Service in Chanhassen since 2016.
MINNEAPOLIS, MN
KARE 11

Highway crash leaves two Wisconsin men dead

ST CROIX FALLS, Wis. — Two men died on Saturday in a crash on Highway 65 in Wisconsin, according to the St. Croix County Sheriff's Office. Officials say the two-vehicle crash at 2000 Highway 65, just north of New Richmond in western Wisconsin, was called in at about noon Saturday.
SAINT CROIX COUNTY, WI
106.9 KROC

Alcohol Involved In Rochester Crash That Injured Four People

Rochester, MN (KROC AM News) - A woman was arrested on suspicion of DWI Friday night after causing a traffic crash that injured four people in rural Rochester. Olmsted County Sheriff’s Capt. Jim Schueller says a large SUV driven by the 48-year-old woman was southbound on N. Broadway around 10:00 pm when she made a left turn onto 48th St in front of a northbound car.
106.9 KROC

106.9 KROC

Rochester, MN
11K+
Followers
10K+
Post
3M+
Views
ABOUT

106.9 KROC plays the best hit music and delivers the latest local news, information, and features for Rochester, Minnesota. Live and local on-air, online, and through our free mobile app.

 https://kroc.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy