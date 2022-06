Get ready for the original influencers 😎 A League of Their Own is arriving on Prime Video August 12th. #FindYourTeam. A League of Their Own evokes the joyful spirit of Penny Marshall's beloved classic, while widening the lens to tell the story of an entire generation of women who dreamed of playing professional baseball. The show takes a deeper look at race and sexuality, following the journey of a whole new ensemble of characters as they carve their own paths towards the field, both in the League and outside of it.

BASEBALL ・ 9 HOURS AGO