Police ask for help to locate wanted Kansas felon after 2 chases

 4 days ago
DOUGLAS COUNTY— Law enforcement authorities are asking for help to locate a 47-year-old convicted felon who has led police in the Lawrence...

KSNT News

Update: Woman identified in deadly Kansas Turnpike crash

LYON COUNTY, Kan. (KSNW) — One person is dead, and three children are injured after a crash that happened on the Kansas Turnpike Monday afternoon. According to Kansas Highway Patrol (KHP) Lieutenant John Lehnherr, troopers were notified of an erratic driver between Emporia and the Emporia service area. The driver has been identified as 31-year-old […]
EMPORIA, KS
Little Apple Post

Two 13-year-olds enter plea for murder at Kansas park

OLATHE, Kan. (AP) — Five young teenagers including two 13-year-olds who are charged in a Kansas man's shooting death pleaded not guilty in juvenile court to first-degree murder. Court documents say the teenagers pleaded Monday. Three of the suspects who pleaded Monday are 14-years-old. A hearing for a sixth...
OLATHE, KS
Little Apple Post

Woman dead, 3 children injured after Kansas crash and fire

LYON COUNTY—Law enforcement authorities investigating a fatal accident on the Kansas Turnpike have identified the victim. The Kansas Highway Patrol reported a 2006 Cadillac SRX driven by Sacha McNack, 31, Oklahoma City, was northbound on Interstate 335 near the Emporia exit just after noon Monday. The SUV traveled onto...
EMPORIA, KS
Little Apple Post

Riley County Arrest Report June 7

The following is a summary of arrests, citations by the Riley County Police Department. Those arrested are presumed innocent until proven guilty in a court of law. MELANIE SARITA GARNER, 53, Criminal trespass; Remain in defiance of order by owner; Bond $750 and Interference with LEO; obstruct/resist/oppose misdemeanor warrant service or execution and Criminal trespass; Remain in defiance of order by owner; Bond $750.
RILEY COUNTY, KS
Little Apple Post

Police: 21-year-old woman punched, shot in Manhattan

MANHATTAN —Law enforcement authorities are investigating a violent attack on a woman in Manhattan. Just before 3a.m. Sunday, officers filed a report for aggravated assault and aggravated battery in the 900 block of Bluemont Ave. in Manhattan, according to the Riley County Police Department activity report. A 21-year-old woman...
MANHATTAN, KS
Little Apple Post

RCPD investigating 3 weekend home invasion burglaries

RILEY COUNTY—Law enforcement authorities are investigating three reported home-invasion burglaries in Manhattan over the weekend. Just after 10:30p.m. Saturday, officers filed a report for aggravated burglary in the 1000 block of N. Juliette Ave. in Manhattan. A 25-year-old man and 25-year-old woman reported a 24-year-old man and an additional...
MANHATTAN, KS
Little Apple Post

Sheriff: Kan. driver jailed for chasing, shooting gun at vehicle

FRANKLIN COUNTY—Law enforcement authorities are investigating a shooting on a Kansas highway and have made an arrest. Just after 6:30a.m. Friday, Sheriff's Deputies arrested 22-year-old Devin W. Fuller of Baldwin City following an investigation that suggested he shot a gun from his vehicle at another vehicle, according to a media release from the Franklin County Sheriff.
FRANKLIN COUNTY, KS
KSNT News

70-year-old struck by car in Geary County

GEARY COUNTY (KSNT) – A 70 year-year-old woman crossing the road in Geary County was struck and sent to the hospital in suspected serious condition. The Junction City woman was crossing Highway 77 when she was struck by a 25-year-old Junction City man who was driving northbound in the outside lane. The driver hit her […]
GEARY COUNTY, KS
Little Apple Post

RCPD: Graffiti painted on city signs, pedestrian bridge

MANHATTAN—Law enforcement authorities are investigating vandalism in Manhattan. On Monday morning, officers filed a report for criminal damage to property in the 400 block of Knox Lane in Manhattan, according to the Riley County Police Department Activity Report. The City of Manhattan Parks and Rec reported graffiti was painted...
MANHATTAN, KS
KSNT News

TPD release ID of suspect in Dillons stabbing case

TOPEKA (KSNT) – The Topeka Police Department has announced that it is looking for a man in connection to a recent stabbing at a local grocery store. On June 3, the TPD announced that its key suspect for a recent Dillons Food Stores stabbing is Jason Bulger. Anyone with any information related to this case […]
TOPEKA, KS
tonyskansascity.com

Kansas City Activists Turned Carjacker Lady Suspect Into Hero?!?

A quick question to so many activists who actively misled the public and offered negligent advocacy based on a false narrative . . . IS THE LADY SHOT BY POLICE A HERO OR SOMEONE WHO THREATENS THE COMMUNITY?!?. After a brief conversation with a KC insider yesterday, there was a...
Little Apple Post

Little Apple Post

