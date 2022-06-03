ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Miami-dade County, FL

Impending storm could affect Metrobus, Metrorail, Metromover & STS service

By CBS Miami Team
CBS Miami
CBS Miami
 4 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0uMoXX_0fzKMmdJ00

MIAMI - If you use public transportation in Miami-Dade County, here is what you need to know ahead of the impending storm heading our way.

Miami-Dade officials said Friday that Miami-Dade Transit facilities & services, including Metrobus, Metrorail, Metromover & STS, will stop operations no less than 3 hours before the estimated arrival of sustained tropical-storm-force winds of 39MPH.

Click here for more details.

Comments / 0

Related
CBS Miami

Miami Weather: Mild, muggy with possible showers

MIAMI - A Flood advisory was in effect Tuesday morning for Southern Miami-Dade County due to heavy rain overnight and through the morning hours.A Flood watch is in effect through this evening due to the potential for more showers and storms that may lead to more flooding since the ground is already saturated. Although the worst weather is forecast to soak the West coast and the interior sections of South Florida including the Everglades. Any additional rain across parts of South Florida will lead to flooding since many areas have seen 8 to 13 inches due to the deluge over the weekend.A mild, muggy start with upper 70s. Highs climb to the mid to upper 80s. Wednesday, we remain unsettled and the rain chance remains high with the potential for afternoon showers and storms.  Late week on Thursday and Friday the rain chance will decrease but spotty storms will still be possible. We'll heat up to around 90 degrees this weekend.Click here to see radar for our area in real-time. 
MIAMI, FL
CBS Miami

Days after Tropical system, Cutler Bay continues to deal with flooded streets

CUTLER BAY - Residents still dealing with flooded streets outside of their homes in Cutler Bay's Saga Bay community following heavy rain over the weekend. "It's worse back there," said one driver as they carefully maneuvered through the flooded roadway.Scott Hewes and Susan Starnes told CBS4's Peter D'Oench that they had to walk out of their Saga Bay neighborhood because they could not use their cars.Hewes said, "This has been crazy. I have never seen so much water and I have lived here since 1975. We are blocked in." Starnes said, "This is insane. I have been water like this before." Drone...
CUTLER BAY, FL
WSVN-TV

Areas of South Florida impacted by flooding due to tropical storm

(WSVN) - Areas across South Florida began the weekend with standing water and heavy downpours., as a potential tropical storm resulted in some areas leading to flooding. As of Saturday morning, the streets near Southwest First Avenue and 10th Street in Brickell are getting much better, and city workers are working to clear out some drains.
MIAMI, FL
CBS Miami

Storms leaves roads underwater, cars stalled out

MIAMI BEACH – Across South Florida, roads are underwater and cars are stalled out."It's a long-term concern," says Anthony Touzard, who lives on Miami Beach."It's scary.  A little anxious to see if I'll make it through," says Shay Tarver of Miami Beach.Hallandale Beach taking one of the hardest hits.  A woman we talked to says her home is flooded."The whole entire house is flooded," says Tiana Bryant of Hallandale Beach. "It's like 3 or 4 inches of water."Tania Bryant noticed water seeping in around 3 a.m.  Now her and her six children are doing what they can to get it...
MIAMI BEACH, FL
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
City
Miami, FL
County
Miami-dade County, FL
Miami-dade County, FL
Traffic
Local
Florida Traffic
Click10.com

Flooding issues impacting several areas of South Florida

MIAMI-DADE COUNTY, Fla. – Potential Tropical Cyclone One has been bringing torrential downpours to South Florida. Drivers have been facing extreme conditions in parts of Miami-Dade County. Several cars throughout downtown Miami were left behind by their owners after they stalled while driving through the flood waters. Causing problems...
MIAMI-DADE COUNTY, FL
CBS Miami

City of Miami gives out free sandbags for home flooding protection

MIAMI - As the tropical storm unleashed rainfall all day around Miami-Dade County, there was a steady surge of people driving up to sites to pick up sandbags for free in order to protect their homes and apartments from any flooding this weekend.The City of Miami set up two sites at Grapeland Park at 1550 NW 37 Avenue and at Little Haiti Park at 315 NE 62 Street. There was so much demand for sand at Grapeland Park that they ran out of sand by early afternoon and workers at Little Haiti Park expected to run out of sand by...
MIAMI, FL
CBS Miami

Miami-Dade Fire Rescue hit streets to help residents affected by flooding

MIAMI - Miami-Dade Fire Rescue has deployed its flood response assets in North Miami-Dade, where heavy localized flooding has made some streets inaccessible.Officials said MDFR crews were assisting individuals that have been impacted by the flooding in their homes by relocating them to higher ground.Individuals in Miami-Dade County can report flooding in their neighborhoods by contacting 3-1-1. They urge residents to exercise caution as we are experiencing heavy downpours and gusty winds. Unless absolutely necessary, please stay off the roads and remain indoors. They remind you to follow the flood safety precautions: It is never safe to drive...
MIAMI-DADE COUNTY, FL
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Metrorail#Metromover#Sts#Miami Dade Transit
Lootpress

Tropical Storm Alex, 1st of season, forms

Tropical Storm Alex, the first named storm of the Atlantic hurricane season, formed Sunday morning. National Hurricane Center forecasters said in a 5 a.m. advisory that Alex had sustained winds of 50 mph (80 kph) and was located about 270 miles (435 kilometers) northeast of Fort Pierce, Florida. Parts of...
CBS Miami

No-swim advisory issued after heavy rains cause sewer overflows

MIAMI – The recent storms may have caused untreated sewer water to get into the ocean. As a result, a no-swim advisory is in effect for much of Miami beaches. "When I hear that sewage has been dumped in the ocean, I get very worried," said Egloisa Schurmann with Voice of the Ocean, an organization currently doing a beach cleanup tour that began in Belize and made its way to Miami.  And when Schurmann says sewage dumps she's referring to the no swim advisory recently issued by Miami-Dade County Water and Sewer.  According to the release, heavy rainfalls from the recent...
MIAMI, FL
CBS Miami

Mechanics have hands full as water-damaged vehicles roll in

MIAMI – The storms may have passed but the problems remain. Mechanics have their work cut out for them as thousands of people are bringing in vehicles with water damage.You could lose count trying to keep track of the number of cars underwater, stalled out or being towed away after this weekend's downpour drenched South Florida."You might be fine today but tomorrow you could start having electrical problems, body control module problems.  Windows won't go up or down, lights won't work," explained Gamal Baez, the owner of Champion Auto Clinic.Most of the issues are electrical but mechanics say there are...
MIAMI, FL
Palm Beach Daily News

The storm that wasn't: Soggy system brought little wind, dumped 7-9 inches on parts of PBC

After a couple days of dread and buildup, the potential tropical cyclone that wasn't began moving out to sea Saturday afternoon after bringing downpours to some parts of South Florida, but little more than an average rainy day to others. The National Weather Service canceled its flood advisory and tropical storm warning for Palm Beach County on Saturday afternoon. Heavy rain has ended, and major flooding is no longer expected to pose a threat in the county, NWS said,...
PALM BEACH COUNTY, FL
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Traffic
NewsBreak
Weather
NewsBreak
Environment
CBS Miami

Coral Springs residents rush to gather belongings after buildings deemed unsafe

CORAL SPRINGS – Monday marked the last chance for displaced Coral Springs residents to take what they can salvage after their building was deemed unsafe from excessive water damage.As CBS News Miami's Deborah Souverain approached the entrance of the apartment, she could already smell a strong odor of mold and mildew."They told us to move everything out. They didn't give us any time, we just had to rush everything and move all of our important stuff out," said Antwan Clay, who was forced out of his apartment.As soon as Souverain stepped inside, the problems popped right out."And this right here,...
CORAL SPRINGS, FL
NBC Miami

Cancellations, Delays Increase at South Florida Airports Ahead of Impending Storm

South Florida airports are seeing a growing number of flights being delayed and canceled due to the impending impacts of Potential Tropical Cyclone One. Miami International Airport is reporting 65 cancellations and 151 delays as of Friday morning. Fort Lauderdale-Hollywood International Airport is reporting 55 cancellations and 228 delays. More...
FLORIDA STATE
mighty990.com

BREAKING: Miami, South Florida Bracing for More than Foot of Rain

DEVELOPING STORY: Catastrophic flooding has already begun to submerge Miami and other parts of South Florida as a tropical storm system moves from the Gulf of Mexico into the Atlantic Ocean. Severe flooding has already been reported in Naples. And some towns have already reported as much as 10 inches of rainfall. Last night hundreds of Miami club-goers were trapped when streets were turned into rivers. Click here to watch videos of the flooding.
MIAMI, FL
CBS Miami

CBS Miami

Miami, FL
61K+
Followers
19K+
Post
19M+
Views
ABOUT

It’s all about news, weather, entertainment, politics and even a bit of good news as well. It’s all brought to by a great team of web and TV journalists combined with the power of CBS4 News in Miami.

 https://miami.cbslocal.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy