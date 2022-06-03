Impending storm could affect Metrobus, Metrorail, Metromover & STS service

MIAMI - If you use public transportation in Miami-Dade County, here is what you need to know ahead of the impending storm heading our way.

Miami-Dade officials said Friday that Miami-Dade Transit facilities & services, including Metrobus, Metrorail, Metromover & STS, will stop operations no less than 3 hours before the estimated arrival of sustained tropical-storm-force winds of 39MPH.

