Chesapeake, VA

Raytheon Chesapeake Depot reapproved as a Virginia STAR Worksite under the Virginia Department of Labor and Industry’s Virginia Occupational Safety and Health (VOSH) Voluntary Protection Programs (VPP)

 3 days ago

Cover picture for the articleRICHMOND, Va., June 3, 2022 (SEND2PRESS NEWSWIRE) — Raytheon Chesapeake Depot in Chesapeake, Virginia has been reapproved as a Virginia STAR Worksite under the Virginia Department of Labor and Industry’s Virginia Occupational Safety and Health (VOSH) Voluntary Protection Programs (VPP). Raytheon Chesapeake Depot is one of 37...

Search underway for missing boater after vessel found on shore in Hampton VA

The Virginia Marine Police are investigating a missing boater after a boat was found washed ashore between Grandview Beach and Factory Point in Hampton, VA. At approximately 06:40 am on June 4, 2022, the Virginia Marine Police received a call from a citizen walking along Grandview Beach regarding a vessel found washed up on shore. The Virginia Marine Police believe at least one person is missing and are currently conducting an investigation to determine the last know whereabouts of the vessel’s operator. While the operator is believed to be the vessel’s owner, their identity is being withheld at this point in the investigation.
HAMPTON, VA
North Carolina, Virginia getting $58M for high-speed rail

WAKE FOREST, N.C. (AP) — North Carolina and Virginia are getting $58 million from the federal government to help build out anticipated high-speed passenger rail service between the states’ capitals. The Federal Railroad Administration announced the grant on Thursday. The money will be used to begin engineering work on a rail corridor connecting Raleigh and […]
WAKE FOREST, NC
Grant approved for high-speed rail from NC to VA

WAKE FOREST, N.C. — North Carolina and Virginia are getting $58 million from the federal government to help build out anticipated high-speed passenger rail service between the states’ capitals. The Federal Railroad Administration announced the grant on Thursday. The money will be used to begin engineering work on...
WAKE FOREST, NC
Free Fishing Days across Virginia

RICHMOND, Va. (CBS19 NEWS) -- This weekend, people can try fishing without spending money on a license. The Virginia Department of Wildlife Resources says June 3 through 5 are Free Fishing Days. According to a release, the agency will also be hosting events for the weekend, with staff and volunteers...
VIRGINIA STATE
Gunfire erupts at Chester, Virginia party, leaving 1 dead, 7 hurt

CHESTERFIELD, Va. (AP) - Police say a 20-year-old man is dead and seven other young people are injured after gunfire erupted during a graduation party in central Virginia. Two separate fights between attendees of the mostly outdoor party in Chester were reported shortly before police received a call about shots fired Friday night. Chesterfield County Police gave an update on their investigation Saturday.
CHESTER, VA

