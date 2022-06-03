Raytheon Chesapeake Depot reapproved as a Virginia STAR Worksite under the Virginia Department of Labor and Industry’s Virginia Occupational Safety and Health (VOSH) Voluntary Protection Programs (VPP)

The Virginia Marine Police are investigating a missing boater after a boat was found washed ashore between Grandview Beach and Factory Point in Hampton, VA. At approximately 06:40 am on June 4, 2022, the Virginia Marine Police received a call from a citizen walking along Grandview Beach regarding a vessel found washed up on shore. The Virginia Marine Police believe at least one person is missing and are currently conducting an investigation to determine the last know whereabouts of the vessel’s operator. While the operator is believed to be the vessel’s owner, their identity is being withheld at this point in the investigation.

HAMPTON, VA ・ 1 DAY AGO