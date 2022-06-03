ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Sartell, MN

High School Baseball Results: June 2

By Jay Caldwell
103.7 THE LOON
103.7 THE LOON
 4 days ago
Cover picture for the article

(Kade Lewis went 4-4 with 2 RBIs, Jacob Merrill went 3-3 with 2 doubles and Blake Haus went 2-3...

1037theloon.com

Comments / 0

Related
103.7 THE LOON

Boys Tennis Tournament Starts Tuesday

UNDATED -- Dozens of students will descend on the University of Minnesota campus this week for the State Boys Tennis Tournament. The tournament will be split between the Baseline Tennis Center and Reed-Sweat Family Tennis Center. Tuesday, Foley will face Rochester – Lourdes at noon in the Class “A” Team...
SAINT CLOUD, MN
willmarradio.com

Minnesota weather man knocks off Jeopardy champion

(Minneapolis, MN) -- A Twin Cities meteorologist is celebrating a win on Jeopardy!. In a newly aired episode filmed in April, Eric Ahasic defeated champion Ryan Long, who was on a 16-game win streak. Ahasic made it onto the show on his 16th try. He has worked for the National Weather Service in Chanhassen since 2016.
MINNEAPOLIS, MN
fox9.com

Video shows Minnesota teacher hitting 2nd grader with hockey stick

PRINCETON, Minn. (FOX 9) - A Sherburne County teacher has resigned, after school surveillance footage appeared to show her hitting a 2nd grader with a hockey stick. In the video, students are seen placing their hockey sticks in a pile. Eight-year-old Easton Johnson can be seen tossing his hockey stick into the pile. The teacher quickly picks it up and throws it at him, resulting in the boy losing a tooth.
SHERBURNE COUNTY, MN
103.7 THE LOON

Town Ball Weekly – June 7th, 2022

Back for the ninth season at 1390 Granite City Sports with your weekly amateur baseball (Town Team) reports. Including game summaries, upcoming schedules, league standings, tournament summaries and an occasional special interest feature. The plan is to continue to include: Arrowhead West/Section 2B: Cold Spring Springers, Moorhead Brewers, Moorhead Mudcats, Hamel Hawks, EGF Mass and Brainerd Bees, Central Valley League, Sauk Valley League, Victory League South and Stearns County, New London-Spicer and Paynesville Pirates of the County Line League teams and the Foley Lumberjacks formerly of the Sauk Valley League, now the Victory League along with St. Stephen Steves, Avon Lakers, St. Wendel Saints, Opole Bears, Freeport Black Sox, Royalton River Dogs and Nisswa Lightning, throughout their league playoffs, regional and state tourney games. Check out the Minnesota Amateur Baseball website for additional information: http://www.mnbaseball.org.
BASEBALL
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Sartell, MN
Sports
City
Kimball, MN
City
Brainerd, MN
City
Alexandria, MN
Local
Minnesota Sports
City
Bemidji, MN
Local
Minnesota Education
Sartell, MN
Education
City
Moorhead, MN
City
Sartell, MN
City
St. Cloud, MN
City
Albany, MN
City
Annandale, MN
City
Willmar, MN
City
Elk River, MN
103.7 THE LOON

High School Baseball Playoff Recaps – June 7th, 2022

GRANITE CITY 1390 GRANITE CITY HIGH SCHOOL BASEBALL REPORT. I will bring to you game summaries of the following teams; weekly and possibly bi-weekly as well. Rocori Spartans, St. Cloud Tech Crush, Sauk Rapids-Rice Storm and Sartell-St. Stephen Sabres of the Central Lakes Conference. St. Cloud Cathedral Crusaders, Albany Huskies, Foley Lumberjacks and Pierz Pioneers of the Granite Ridge Conference, the Becker Bulldogs of the Mississippi 8 Conference. Eden Valley-Watkins Eagles, Royalton Royals, Kimball Area Cubs, Paynesville Bulldogs, Holdingford Huskers, Atwater-Cosmo-Grove City Falcons, Belgrade-Brooten-Elrosa Jaguars and Maple Lake Irish of the Central Mn. Conference.
SAINT CLOUD, MN
103.7 THE LOON

Rox Run Win Streak to 6 Games

The Rox stayed unbeaten Sunday with a 7-3 win over the Mankato Moon Dogs at Joe Faber Field in St. Cloud. St. Cloud scored 3 runs in the 2nd inning and added 4 runs in the 5th inning. Charlie Condon had a triple and 2 RBIs, Trevor Austin chipped in a hit and 2 RBIs and Jack Steil had a hit, a run scored and 1 RBI.
MANKATO, MN
103.7 THE LOON

Nebraska Forklift Sales, Service Dealer Coming to Sauk Rapids

SAUK RAPIDS -- A forklift business based in Nebraska is bringing their operations to central Minnesota. RAKA is a factory-approved dealer for Taylor and Shuttlewagon forklift sales and services throughout the upper Midwest since 1970. The business has a multi-state reach with locations in Iowa, North Dakota, South Dakota and...
SAUK RAPIDS, MN
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Highschoolsports#Sartell St#Stma 8#Brainerd 0#Alexandria 2#Wadena Deer Creek 4#Pierz 1 Albany 8
Southern Minnesota News

Garbage company suspends yard pickups in 7 Minnesota cities

MINNEAPOLIS (AP) — A garbage company has stopped picking up yard waste in at least seven metropolitan cities due a lack of drivers. The Minneapolis Star Tribune reports that Waste Management confirmed Thursday that it had suspended yard waste service in Robbinsdale, Stillwater, Columbia Heights, Little Canada, St. Anthony, St. Paul, and Vadnais Heights due to a staffing shortage.
MINNEAPOLIS, MN
KDHL AM 920

Minnesota Man Busted Tanning On Top Of Elementary School

There have been some weird crimes making headlines lately but this one might be the absolute weirdest. I guess our long Minnesota winters really have made us lose it a little bit. One example of a weird story comes from Wisconsin. Let's just say a town named Spread Eagle is...
AM 1100 The Flag WZFG

Minnesota gas prices make historic jump

(Minneapolis, MN) -- Gas prices across the state are increasing at a historic rate. The average price for a gallon of gas has jumped 35 cents in the past week, one of the largest increases in the nation. The average Minnesota gas price is now four-fifty-eight-a-gallon, that's up sixty-six cents from just one month ago.
MINNEAPOLIS, MN
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Sports
NewsBreak
High School
NewsBreak
Education
voiceofalexandria.com

Law enforcement in central Minnesota responds to a report of gunshots

(Sartell, MN)--Authorities in central Minnesota responded to a report of gunshots fired over the weekend. According to the report, on Sunday afternoon Sartell officers were called to shots fired in the 400 block of 3rd Street South in Sartell. Officials say when law enforcement officers arrived on the scene, the...
SARTELL, MN
insideradio.com

Twin Cities Media Mainstay DeRusha Joins WCCO For Afternoons.

Audacy's news/talk station in Minneapolis, WCCO-AM (830), reaches across the figurative hall for its new afternoon drive host, bringing longtime WCCO-TV morning anchor and reporter Jason DeRusha on board effective June 27. DeRusha, co-host of “WCCO Mornings” since 2013 and winner of nine regional Emmy Awards for his work over...
MINNEAPOLIS, MN
kfgo.com

Multiple injuries in crash near Park Rapids, Minnesota

PARK RAPIDS, Minn. (KFGO) – There were multiple injuries in a three-vehicle crash on Highway 71 south of Park Rapids Sunday afternoon. A car headed south was waiting to make a left turn when it was struck from the rear by a mini-van. The car then crossed into the northbound lane and was struck head-on by an SUV.
PARK RAPIDS, MN
wnax.com

Top Minnesota Dairy Producers Honored

Minnesota Agriculture Commissioner Thom Petersen released the annual list of top Minnesota dairy herds with low somatic cell counts (SCC). Somatic cell count is a key indicator of milk quality – a lower SCC count is better for cheese production and a longer shelf life for bottled milk. In honor of June Dairy Month, 114 Minnesota dairy farms are being recognized for superior herd management skills by achieving an average SCC of under 100,000. The producers on the list are nominated by their dairy plants. Although somatic cells occur naturally and are not a food safety concern, dairy farmers monitor them because they can be used as a measure of the health of their cows. Processors also pay a premium for milk with low counts. When the initiative began in 2003, the 100 herds honored that year included those with SCC averages as high as 144,000, compared to the current goal of obtaining a SCC under 100,000. The SCC list of Minnesota dairy farms is online at www.mda.state.mn.uss/lowscc.
MINNESOTA STATE
willmarradio.com

Student brings airsoft gun to Willmar High School

(Willmar MN-) The 2021-22 school year came to a somewhat sour end on Friday when a student was caught bringing a gun into Willmar High School. In a letter sent to senior high students and families, Principal Paul Schmitz said at 2:20 p.m. Friday they received info that a student had brought a gun to school. The high school police liason officer investigated and found a student with an air-soft gun which shoots plastic pellets. Schmitz said the situation was resolved after students were dismissed for the day, which was also the last day of school. He says the gun was never fired, and no one at the school was ever threatened. Willmar Police Chief Jim Felt says the 15-year-old Willmar boy was not arrested and was released to the custody of his parents. Likely charges include a gross misdemeanor charge of Firearm in a Public Place, and misdemeanor charges of Dangerous Weapon in a School Zone and Disorderly Conduct.
WILLMAR, MN
103.7 THE LOON

103.7 THE LOON

St. Cloud, MN
5K+
Followers
7K+
Post
1M+
Views
ABOUT

103.7 THE LOON plays the best classic rock music and delivers the latest local news, information and features for St. Cloud, Minnesota. Live and local on-air, online and through our free mobile app.

Comments / 0

Community Policy