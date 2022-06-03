High School Baseball Results: June 2

Minnesota Agriculture Commissioner Thom Petersen released the annual list of top Minnesota dairy herds with low somatic cell counts (SCC). Somatic cell count is a key indicator of milk quality – a lower SCC count is better for cheese production and a longer shelf life for bottled milk. In honor of June Dairy Month, 114 Minnesota dairy farms are being recognized for superior herd management skills by achieving an average SCC of under 100,000. The producers on the list are nominated by their dairy plants. Although somatic cells occur naturally and are not a food safety concern, dairy farmers monitor them because they can be used as a measure of the health of their cows. Processors also pay a premium for milk with low counts. When the initiative began in 2003, the 100 herds honored that year included those with SCC averages as high as 144,000, compared to the current goal of obtaining a SCC under 100,000. The SCC list of Minnesota dairy farms is online at www.mda.state.mn.uss/lowscc.

MINNESOTA STATE ・ 1 DAY AGO