The administration of Florida’s Republican Governor Ron DeSantis has asked a state medical board to effectively ban all transition-related healthcare for transgender young people, while another state agency issued a report to justify banning transgender people on Medicaid – the federal health programme for lower-income Americans – from accessing gender-affirming care.The administration’s moves follows an advisory from Florida’s Department of Health to ignore federal health guidance and advise against all gender-affirming care for transgender minors in the state, including social transioning measures like changing pronouns or wearing different clothes.Florida’s measures against transgender people in the state are among an...

FLORIDA STATE ・ 2 DAYS AGO