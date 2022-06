If you want fluffy, flavorful cookies, you won't get them at Cookies & Dreams in Downtown Davenport. In a Facebook post last Friday by Cookies & Dreams, they said they won't reopen their Downtown Davenport location, which was on East 2nd Street. They closed it earlier this year for several reasons, according to a post in March. That had to do with staffing issues and updates for overall efficiency that they wanted to bring into the downtown store, since it was their first retail location. But they found that the downtown space isn't big enough for what they need and that the space isn't set up for "proper efficiency".

14 HOURS AGO