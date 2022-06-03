ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Congress & Courts

'I'm not giving up on that,' says House member on push for assault weapons ban

MSNBC
 4 days ago

Cover picture for the articleRep. Mondaire Jones, D-NY, joins Morning Joe to discuss the primary...

www.msnbc.com

MSNBC

Former Wisconsin judge killed in ‘targeted’ attack

A retired judge was shot and killed by a gunman who police said was preparing to target prominent politicians next. The judge sentenced suspect Douglas K. Uhde to prison back in 2005 on an armed burglary charge. The suspect was found with an apparent self-inflicted gunshot wound and is hospitalized.June 5, 2022.
WISCONSIN STATE

Comments / 0

