'I'm not giving up on that,' says House member on push for assault weapons ban

Pennsylvania Congressman Brendan Boyle, a member of the Congressional Gun Violence Prevention Task Force, joins Garrett Haake to discuss the shooting in Philadelphia and gun safety legislation. June 6, 2022.
A retired judge was shot and killed by a gunman who police said was preparing to target prominent politicians next. The judge sentenced suspect Douglas K. Uhde to prison back in 2005 on an armed burglary charge. The suspect was found with an apparent self-inflicted gunshot wound and is hospitalized.June 5, 2022.
Comments / 0