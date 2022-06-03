ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Montgomery, MN

One Man Killed After Semi and SUV Collide in Southern Minnesota

By Luke Lonien
Y-105FM
Y-105FM
 4 days ago
Cover picture for the article

Montgomery, MN (KROC-AM News) - A Twin Cities man was killed in a crash involving a semi Thursday morning in LeSueur County. The Minnesota State Patrol reports...

y105fm.com

Comments / 0

Related
Y-105FM

Southern Minnesota Motorcyclist Injured in Crash

Waterville, MN (KROC-AM News) - An Owatonna man was injured after he laid down his motorcycle to avoid hitting a deer. The Minnesota State Patrol reports that 33-year-old Marshall Welch was traveling north on Highway 13 near Waterville when he laid the motorcycle down around 7:00 Tuesday morning. Welch was...
WATERVILLE, MN
Y-105FM

Fatal Crash Involving Semi-Truck in Northwestern Minnesota

Mahnomen, MN (KROC-AM News) - One person was killed in a crash between a semi-truck and minivan in northwestern Minnesota Tuesday morning. The Minnesota State Patrol reports a truck was traveling north on Highway 59 while the van was traveling south on the highway when the van crossed into the northbound lane and struck the left side of the truck around 7:30 a.m. just south of Mahnomen.
MAHNOMEN, MN
AM 1390 KRFO

Person Killed In Semi-Truck/SUV Crash In Minnesota

Blaine, MN (KROC AM News) - The busy Monday morning commute in Blaine was disrupted by a deadly traffic crash that involved a semi-truck. The Anoka County Sheriff’s Office is reporting the crash occurred at 4:30 am on Highway 65. The Minnesota State Patrol says the semi-truck was traveling...
Y-105FM

Positive News For Red Wing Boy Who Was In Boating Accident

Rochester, MN (KROC AM News) - A young Red Wing boy remains in intensive care at St Marys Hospital after being involved in a near-death accident Friday. But his mother announced a positive update Monday. The Goodhue County Sheriff’s Office says the 5-year-old boy was with his three siblings and...
RED WING, MN
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
City
Montgomery, MN
Montgomery, MN
Crime & Safety
State
Minnesota State
State
Wisconsin State
Montgomery, MN
Accidents
Local
Minnesota Accidents
Local
Minnesota Crime & Safety
City
Cottage Grove, MN
fox9.com

Video shows Minnesota teacher hitting 2nd grader with hockey stick

PRINCETON, Minn. (FOX 9) - A Sherburne County teacher has resigned, after school surveillance footage appeared to show her hitting a 2nd grader with a hockey stick. In the video, students are seen placing their hockey sticks in a pile. Eight-year-old Easton Johnson can be seen tossing his hockey stick into the pile. The teacher quickly picks it up and throws it at him, resulting in the boy losing a tooth.
SHERBURNE COUNTY, MN
Bring Me The News

Coroner: Two teens in Medford, Minnesota, died in murder-suicide

The deaths of two young adults in southern Minnesota were the result of a murder-suicide, according to the Steele County Coroner's Office. The county sheriff announced the coroner's results Tuesday, saying 19-year-old Jerome Charles Caldwell is the suspected shooter. He is believed to have fatally shot 18-year-old Chandra Lanae Pelch, and then turned the gun on himself.
mprnews.org

Missing U of M student is found dead in Mississippi River

A University of Minnesota student who was reported missing last week has been found dead in the Mississippi River. The body of 21-year-old Abdirahman Abdifatah Ali, who went by the name Abdi, was recovered from the river on Monday and identified by the Ramsey County Medical Examiner, according to St. Paul police.
RAMSEY COUNTY, MN
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Suv#Traffic Accident#Montgomery Mn Lrb
Y-105FM

Is Selling Gas Too Cheap Really Illegal in Minnesota?

Say what? You can get taken to court for selling gasoline for too CHEAP a price in Minnesota?. The price of gasoline is through the roof right now, pretty much wherever you go. Triple-A says we're paying an average of $4.66 a gallon right now here in Minnesota, still less than the national average of $4.91 a gallon-- but still painful, right?
MINNESOTA STATE
willmarradio.com

Minnesota weather man knocks off Jeopardy champion

(Minneapolis, MN) -- A Twin Cities meteorologist is celebrating a win on Jeopardy!. In a newly aired episode filmed in April, Eric Ahasic defeated champion Ryan Long, who was on a 16-game win streak. Ahasic made it onto the show on his 16th try. He has worked for the National Weather Service in Chanhassen since 2016.
MINNEAPOLIS, MN
Y-105FM

Pigeons Cause a Scene at Minnesota High School During Prank

As school is coming to an end for the summer some high school seniors are participating in the well-known 'senior prank'. There's not always a senior prank and it seems like most of them don't cause too much of a raucous but this senior prank at Prior Lake High School in Minnesota did cause quite the scene.
MINNESOTA STATE
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Accidents
NewsBreak
Public Safety
NewsBreak
Traffic Accidents
willmarradio.com

Coon Rapids Woman Dies When Semi Driver Runs Red Light, Hits Her SUV

(Blaine, MN) -- A 51-year-old Coon Rapids woman was killed Monday morning when the driver of a semi ran a red light and hit her S-U-V in Blaine. No names have been released. W-C-C-O/T-V reports the woman died before she could be taken to a hospital. The truck driver was hospitalized with minor injuries. Highway 65 was closed in both directions for a crash scene investigation during the morning rush hour. It is open now.
wizmnews.com

Two La Crosse, one Winona native arrested in Ferryville for drugs

Two La Crosse and a Winona native were arrested back on May 28 for drug possession, as well as possibly stolen property. The Crawford County Sheriff’s Department shared the info on Facebook at 9:24 p.m. Saturday. It said the department got a call from a “concerned citizen” that the...
LA CROSSE, WI
trfradio.com

Woman Dies in Accident Involving a Semi

A Coon Rapids area woman was killed in a 2 vehicle accident this morning in Anoka County. According to the Minnesota State Patrol, the accident involved a 2013 Peterbilt Semi. The driver of the semi was taken to hospital, and treated for injuries troopers at the scene describe as Non-life Threatening.
ANOKA COUNTY, MN
CBS Minnesota

Cottage Grove Man Dies After Car Collides With Semi In Southern MN

LE SUEUR COUNTY, Minn. (WCCO) – A semi and a car collided in Le Sueur County, killing a man in his 40s on Thursday morning. According to the state patrol, the semi was going south on Highway 13, when it collided with a car driving north. The crash happened around 9:45 a.m. Joshua Almendinger, 40, of Cottage Grove, died in the crash. He was not wearing a seat belt at the time. The woman driving the semi was uninjured.
Y-105FM

We Now Know What’s In the Trees Along This Busy Minnesota Highway

I was hiking in the woods near our house when I spotted it up in the trees along a busy highway here in southeast Minnesota. Being a big fan of nature and wildlife, I'm fascinated by the various species of critters that happen by the woods behind our house in northwest Rochester. We've seen the usual deer, raccoons, skunks, rabbits, and even a fox.
CBS Minnesota

3-Year-Old Boy Injured In Shooting In Minneapolis

MINNEAPOLIS (WCCO) — Minneapolis police say a 3-year-old boy was hospitalized after being shot Sunday night. The boy’s parents brought him to North Memorial Health Hospital with a gunshot wound that was apparently life-threatening, police said. He was in stable condition as of early Monday morning. (credit: CBS) Police said he was likely hit by gunfire near 23rd and Sheridan avenues in north Minneapolis. The shooting is under investigation.
MINNEAPOLIS, MN
Y-105FM

Two Owatonna Area Teens Dead After Murder-Suicide

Medford, MN (KROC-AM News) - Authorities in Steele County say the weekend deaths of two teenagers were the result of a murder-suicide. A news release issued today by the Steele County Sheriff's Office says the preliminary autopsy results have confirmed that 18-year-old Chandra Pelcha was murdered and 19-year-old Jerome Caldwell took his own life. The evidence indicates Caldwell fatally shot the other teenager in the chest and head before turning the gun on himself.
STEELE COUNTY, MN
Y-105FM

Y-105FM

Rochester, MN
8K+
Followers
10K+
Post
2M+
Views
ABOUT

Y105FM plays the best variety of music and delivers the latest local news, information, and features for Rochester, Minnesota. Live and local on-air, online, and through our free mobile app.

 https://y105fm.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy