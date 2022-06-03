ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers

Law Enforcement Torch Run for Special Olympics today. Police officers in the Greater Danbury area are taking to the roads today for a good cause. There...

Police searching for missing South Salem man

New York State Police are searching for a missing man who did not arrive at his Ridgefield destination on Sunday. Troopers in Somers are searching for 64-year-old Robert Swern of South Salem. His family reported him missing after leaving his home around 5pm Sunday for Ridgefield, but he never arrived. Troopers determined he was in Brewster around 6pm and in White Plains around 8pm. Swern in 5 feet 10 inches tall, he weighs 212 pounds, has bluish gray eyes, and gray hair. Vehicle he is operating is a 2012 Hyundai Elantra station wagon bearing NY registration GDR9605. Anyone who may have spotted the man is asked to contact New York State Police at (914) 769-2600.
SOUTH SALEM, NY
Waterbury man arrested for Friday shooting in Danbury

Waterbury man arrested for Friday shooting in Danbury. Danbury Police have provided more details about the shooting that happened Friday night on Beaver at Elm Streets. One person was transported to the hospital and a suspect was taken into custody at that time. Police have identified the suspect as 22-year-old James Urbano Velez, of Waterbury. He was charged with assault, illegal discharge of a firearm, violation of pistol permit requirements, illegal possession of a weapon in a motor vehicle, reckless endangerment and breach of peace. Police have not updated the condition of the victim.
WATERBURY, CT
Enhanced police presence at Danbury schools today for bond referendum

There will be a lot of police stationed at Danbury schools today. The heightened police presence is because of the schools being used as voting locations for the bond referendum. The Mayor's Office, Police Department, Office of Emergency Management and the Public School District coordinated the effort. There will also...
Man stabbed in New Fairfield over the weekend

A man was stabbed in New Fairfield over the weekend. Police received a call Saturday shortly before 1am on a report from a man stating that he was stabbed in his Route 37 driveway. The caller and another family member confronted unknown males outside of their home when the assault occurred. New Fairfield Police, State Troopers and Western District Major Crime Squad responded. Detectives have identified some of the assailants. At least one is known to one of the victims. Police called it an isolated incident and said there was no threat to the public. The investigation is active and ongoing. No further information is being released at this time. Anyone with information on the identity of the assailants is asked to contact Major Crime Detectives at Troop A, at (203) 267-2200.
Danbury man arrested for alleged home invasion, larceny in Bethel

A Danbury man has been arrested by Bethel Police for a home invasion, larceny and other charges. Bethel Police responded to a Windaway Road home shortly after midnight on May 25th on a report of a home invasion. The 82-year old victim reported that an unknown male entered his house,...
Brookfield schools reimplement security task force

A task force focused on security is being reimplemented by the Brookfield Board of Education. The task force was dissolved in the summer of 2020. During their meeting last week, members said it was time to make sure security plans are solid so nothing like the recent mass school shooting happens in Brookfield. The Board of Ed members on the task force will review existing security protocols and see what improvements can be made. In the meantime, Brookfield Police have an additional officer stationed at each school, among other enhanced presence in the district.
Tensions run high among Brookfield Selectmen during Armed School Security funding debate

There was a heated discussion at the Brookfield Board of Selectmen meeting Monday night when members talked about school security concerns. First Selectman Tara Carr wanted the Selectmen to decide on the funding source to set in motion a plan to employ the Armed School Security Officers, pending Board of Ed approval. There was about 30 minutes of debate with Selectman Steve Dunn noting that they can't make an allocation for something that hasn't been requested since the Board of Ed is different than every other town government entity.
DEEP seeks to fill positions at Putnam Memorial State Park

The State Department of Energy and Environmental Protection is seeking to fill multiple positions at Putnam Memorial State Park in Redding. The site of the Continental Army's 1779 winter encampment under the command of General Israel Putnam consists of remains of the encampment, reconstructed log buildings, a Visitors Center and a museum. The Putnam Memorial State Park Unit of the State Park and Forest System also provides staff support to Kettletown State Park and Campground in Southbury as well as Southford Falls and Huntington State Parks, among other state lands in that area of the state. The seasonal Resource Assistant position is open until filled.
The Center for Empowerment & Education's Annual Dinner coming up

The Center for Empowerment & Education’s Annual Dinner is coming up on the 17th. The Center, formerly the Women's Center of Greater Danbury, says the building, design and planning team of Patricia House, the Center’s new residential facility, will be honored. Honorees are Former Mayor of Danbury and...
Pedestrian struck, killed by car on I-84 in Danbury

A pedestrian was struck and killed by a vehicle on Interstate 84 in Danbury yesterday afternoon. State Police say the accident happened around exit 4 eastbound shortly before 4pm when a pedestrian was attempted to cross the highway from the center median. There are 5 lanes in that area with...
DANBURY, CT
Putnam County Sheriff reminds residents to be wary of phone scams

Putnam County Sheriff reminds residents to be wary of phone scams. Putnam County Sheriff Kevin McConville is reminding residents to be wary of phone calls from strangers asking for money. These calls vary and understands that those receiving them may be scared by a person by telling them that they are from a police agency and a relative needs bail money. Often the callers will put someone on the phone to impersonate a child or grandchild to convince the victim further. Other times, criminals pose as government employees and threaten to arrest or prosecute victims unless they agree to provide funds or other payments. Seniors are often targeted because they usually have financial savings, own a home, and have good credit, making them attractive to scammers. McConville says seniors may be less inclined to report fraud because they don’t know how, are too ashamed of being scammed, or concerned that their relatives will lose confidence in their abilities to manage their financial affairs. Residents who believe that they have been a victim of a scam should contact the Sheriff’s Office at (845) 225-4300.
PUTNAM COUNTY, NY
New Fairfield Police search for driver who passed stopped school bus

New Fairfield Police search for driver who passed stopped school bus. New Fairfield Police have been cracking down on drivers who pass stopped school buses. On Thursday afternoon, a red SUV with New York plates passed a stopped school bus with it's red lights flashing. This happened on Route 37 south, near Hardscrabble Road. The Resident Trooper's Office has released a still shot of the video camera from bus 7. Troopers are working with First Student to get the video of the violation only, so no children are in the multi screen video. They not that the video quality is better than the still shot posted to their Facebook page.
Signs confirm Amazon Fresh coming to Brookfield

The signs are up for a new grocery store on Candlewood Lake Road in Brookfield. After much speculation the large Amazon Fresh sign was installed Wednesday. The company has not disclosed any details about when the ribbon will be cut and the doors would be opened. When the technology company...
BROOKFIELD, CT
Putnam County enacting temporary gas tax break

Putnam County is enacting a temporary gas tax break. County Executive MaryEllen Odell signed a law limiting the 4-percent county gas tax to the first $2 per gallon, regardless of how high gas prices rise. The break is in place from now through the end of the calendar year. As Summer travel season begins, Odell says the local government wanted to make sure that drivers are receiving the gas tax break they deserve. The consumer affairs department will canvas all gas stations and track their pricing. She believes most gas stations will do the right thing, but will take steps to ensure that they aren't price gouging drivers. She called the cost of gas these days highway robbery, noting that it’s taking an unprecedented toll on family budgets.
PUTNAM COUNTY, NY

