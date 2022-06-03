State raises starting wage for lifeguards as swim areas go unguarded
The state still hasn't been able to attract lifeguards for this summer at several locations including Squantz Pond State Park in New Fairfield. The Department of Energy and Environmental Protection has again raised the...
The sale of a Hamden school is one step closer to finalization, offering a potentially high-stakes opportunity to right past fiscal wrongs, according to town leadership. That was the pitch Legislative Council members heard from Chief of Staff Sean Grace, Finance Director Curtis Eatman, and representatives of the town’s Board of Education Monday night before they voted to allow Mayor Lauren Garrett to sign a purchase and sale agreement that will hand the district-owned Wintergreen school building over to Area Cooperative Educational Services (ACES) for $16 million.
There was a heated discussion at the Brookfield Board of Selectmen meeting Monday night when members talked about school security concerns. First Selectman Tara Carr wanted the Selectmen to decide on the funding source to set in motion a plan to employ the Armed School Security Officers, pending Board of Ed approval. There was about 30 minutes of debate with Selectman Steve Dunn noting that they can't make an allocation for something that hasn't been requested since the Board of Ed is different than every other town government entity.
The Guilford Fire Department received several awards for service from the Yale Center for EMS Awards last month. Guilford paramedic Jed Morrissey received the Paramedic of the Year Award and the Guilford Fire Department (GFD) received a Unit Commendation for the most cardiac arrest saves in 2021. Morrissey’s accomplishment and...
The State Department of Energy and Environmental Protection is seeking to fill multiple positions at Putnam Memorial State Park in Redding. The site of the Continental Army's 1779 winter encampment under the command of General Israel Putnam consists of remains of the encampment, reconstructed log buildings, a Visitors Center and a museum. The Putnam Memorial State Park Unit of the State Park and Forest System also provides staff support to Kettletown State Park and Campground in Southbury as well as Southford Falls and Huntington State Parks, among other state lands in that area of the state. The seasonal Resource Assistant position is open until filled.
Danbury residents approve $207.9 million bond with 7% turnout. With very low voter turnout in Danbury, residents overwhelmingly approved the school bond package up for a referendum yesterday. Mayor Dean Esposito says Danbury will be the first city or town in the state with a “Career Academy” focused curriculum. He says it will revolutionize the education system by broadening opportunities for all of Danbury students. Esposito added that the Career Academy, as well as the additional improvements and advancements in this bond, will help generations of Danbury children succeed. Esposito thanked Superintendent Kevin Walston for his partnership and support during this entire process, and the entire state delegation for securing the 80-percent reimbursement rate on eligible costs. Other projects include an early childhood center, ADA compliance and a new roof for one school. Just about 7 percent of registered Danbury residents cast ballots for the more than $200 million. The final vote count was 2,641 in favor and 433 against. The learning model will contain six academies. They are Emerging Technologies, and Entrepreneurship; Scientific Innovation and Medicine; Information and Cyber Security; Professional and Public Service; Art, Engineering and Design; and Communication and Design.
NAUGATUCK — The borough is continuing a program with a local private investigation firm after having success combating unregistered cars that resulted in lost tax revenue. The Board of Mayor and Burgesses unanimously approved at its May meeting to enter into another agreement with local firm Savoy & Associates for $50,000.
OLD LYME – The multi-front battle over a Buttonball Road kayak launch reached an apparent cease fire at Monday’s Board of Selectmen meeting, where three town boards agreed to form a joint committee designed to ease tension over use and control of the 3-acre property along the Black Hall River.
One check, $14.4 million. New Haven received that cash infusion two weeks ago, as part of a recently inked new agreement with Yale that has now started kicking in. A picture of that voided check is included in a May 26 letter sent by Yale Associate Vice President for New Haven and University Properties Lauren Zucker to city Budget Director Michael Gormany. That letter, in turn, was submitted by the Elicker Administration to the Board of Alders as a communication included on Monday night’s Board of Alders meeting agenda.
WATERBURY, CT (WFSB) - Waterbury leaders are letting voters decide the future of recreational marijuana in the city. In a unanimous vote, the Board of Aldermen added two questions for residents on the November ballot, asking if recreational marijuana should be sold or manufactured within city limits. Last year, the...
Multiple state parks have closed after reaching capacity on Sunday. The following state parks have reached capacity in their parking lots and are now closed:. All of the parks that close on Sunday are expected to reopen on Monday.
WEST HARTFORD, CT (WFSB) – West Hartford’s high schools may have new team nicknames and mascots. Earlier this year, the board voted to change the names of the Hall Warriors and the Conrad Chieftains. District leaders plan to unveil the changes at a public meeting on Tuesday night.
HARTFORD, CT (WFSB) - The Republican challenger for Connecticut governor wants the state attorney general’s office to investigate an advertisement posted online by the current governor. Bob Stefanowski asked Attorney General William Tong to investigate the Lamont Administration for violating Connecticut’s marijuana advertising laws. Stefanowski said that on...
Fairfield County’s only restaurant serving Romanian cuisine has closed, with plans to relocate in New Haven County. Cafe Transilvania at 246 Post Road in Fairfield opened in December 2020 by married couple and Romanian immigrants Christian and Alina Caldarariu. In addition indoor dining and takeout, the eatery also sold Romanian grocery and snack items.
Construction is beginning on the bridge on Dart Hill Road in Vernon on Tuesday and the area is expected to be closed through the fall. Town officials said Dart Hill Road at the bridge over the Hockanum River between Lawler Road and Thrall Road is now completely closed to pedestrian and vehicle traffic.
New York State Police are searching for a missing man who did not arrive at his Ridgefield destination on Sunday. Troopers in Somers are searching for 64-year-old Robert Swern of South Salem. His family reported him missing after leaving his home around 5pm Sunday for Ridgefield, but he never arrived. Troopers determined he was in Brewster around 6pm and in White Plains around 8pm. Swern in 5 feet 10 inches tall, he weighs 212 pounds, has bluish gray eyes, and gray hair. Vehicle he is operating is a 2012 Hyundai Elantra station wagon bearing NY registration GDR9605. Anyone who may have spotted the man is asked to contact New York State Police at (914) 769-2600.
