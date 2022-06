ROBESON COUNTY, N.C. (WPDE) — An escaped offender in Robeson County is back in custody, according to a release from the North Carolina Dept. of Public Safety. James Nicholas Jacobs, 31, was discovered missing from Robeson CRV Center in Lumberton just after 8 p.m. Sunday and was returned to custody Monday afternoon. The release said that escape charges will be filed.

