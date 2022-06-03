CityCenter's Danbury Street Festival set for Saturday

Danbury residents approve $207.9 million bond with 7% turnout. With very low voter turnout in Danbury, residents overwhelmingly approved the school bond package up for a referendum yesterday. Mayor Dean Esposito says Danbury will be the first city or town in the state with a “Career Academy” focused curriculum. He says it will revolutionize the education system by broadening opportunities for all of Danbury students. Esposito added that the Career Academy, as well as the additional improvements and advancements in this bond, will help generations of Danbury children succeed. Esposito thanked Superintendent Kevin Walston for his partnership and support during this entire process, and the entire state delegation for securing the 80-percent reimbursement rate on eligible costs. Other projects include an early childhood center, ADA compliance and a new roof for one school. Just about 7 percent of registered Danbury residents cast ballots for the more than $200 million. The final vote count was 2,641 in favor and 433 against. The learning model will contain six academies. They are Emerging Technologies, and Entrepreneurship; Scientific Innovation and Medicine; Information and Cyber Security; Professional and Public Service; Art, Engineering and Design; and Communication and Design.

7 HOURS AGO