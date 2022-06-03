CityCenter's Danbury Street Festival set for Saturday

SHELTON — Celebrate Shelton is pleased to announce Food Trucks on the River taking place on Saturday, June 18th from 11:00am — 6:00pm located on Veteran’s Memorial Park in Downtown Shelton. There is a rain date for June 19th. There will be over 20 food trucks, live music, a beer garden sponsored by New Belgium Brewing Company and bar, handmade artisan vendors and children’s activities all day long.
This is a carousel. Use Next and Previous buttons to navigate. Artan Ismaili almost couldn’t believe his luck when he saw the vacant space that would become his next restaurant. The former factory building in Shelton boasted picturesque views of the Housatonic River and the historic Old Shelton Railroad Bridge. “Every time I talk to a customer and I tell them the story, it was just like, maybe it was just meant to be,” he says.
Fairfield County’s only restaurant serving Romanian cuisine has closed, with plans to relocate in New Haven County. Cafe Transilvania at 246 Post Road in Fairfield opened in December 2020 by married couple and Romanian immigrants Christian and Alina Caldarariu. In addition indoor dining and takeout, the eatery also sold Romanian grocery and snack items.
You know what's not fun? Looking through some of the Google Maps photos that I captured for this article, and seeing just how much gas prices have soared in the space of 18 months. But anyway, I'm always looking for cheap(er) gasoline lately, how about you? Well, I did a...
The new pizza shop planned for the former Vicolo space on Main Street is scheduled to open late-August, according to its owner. Best Pizza Shop will offer Detroit- and New York-style pies, chef and owner John Parlatore said. “This is a very exciting time for us as we just started...
Danbury residents approve $207.9 million bond with 7% turnout. With very low voter turnout in Danbury, residents overwhelmingly approved the school bond package up for a referendum yesterday. Mayor Dean Esposito says Danbury will be the first city or town in the state with a “Career Academy” focused curriculum. He says it will revolutionize the education system by broadening opportunities for all of Danbury students. Esposito added that the Career Academy, as well as the additional improvements and advancements in this bond, will help generations of Danbury children succeed. Esposito thanked Superintendent Kevin Walston for his partnership and support during this entire process, and the entire state delegation for securing the 80-percent reimbursement rate on eligible costs. Other projects include an early childhood center, ADA compliance and a new roof for one school. Just about 7 percent of registered Danbury residents cast ballots for the more than $200 million. The final vote count was 2,641 in favor and 433 against. The learning model will contain six academies. They are Emerging Technologies, and Entrepreneurship; Scientific Innovation and Medicine; Information and Cyber Security; Professional and Public Service; Art, Engineering and Design; and Communication and Design.
The 2022 Candlewood Lake's Illuminated Boat Parade is back and scheduled for Friday evening, July 15, and it's an amazing sight to behold. The rain date is Saturday, July 16. Check out my photo gallery, which features boat parade highlights from 2019 and 2021. New Fairfield's 2022 Candlewood Lake Boat...
This past Saturday (6/4/22) I attended an event in Monroe, CT called ‘The Barnum Festival Car Show; Meals, Wheels and Deals.”. There were carnival rides, live music, food and a ton of fun. The foundation or spine of the event was classic cars and trucks. There were hundreds of rare and beautiful cars to look at or judge. In this sea of shiny chrome and eye-popping color, one vehicle stood out to me, it was a Texas Chainsaw Massacre truck owned by New Milford's Sam Gentile.
New York State Police are searching for a missing man who did not arrive at his Ridgefield destination on Sunday. Troopers in Somers are searching for 64-year-old Robert Swern of South Salem. His family reported him missing after leaving his home around 5pm Sunday for Ridgefield, but he never arrived. Troopers determined he was in Brewster around 6pm and in White Plains around 8pm. Swern in 5 feet 10 inches tall, he weighs 212 pounds, has bluish gray eyes, and gray hair. Vehicle he is operating is a 2012 Hyundai Elantra station wagon bearing NY registration GDR9605. Anyone who may have spotted the man is asked to contact New York State Police at (914) 769-2600.
This spring has brought about the return of many outdoor farmers’ markets, the perfect place to stock up on locally-sourced goods. At locations around Stamford, you can pick up healthy and affordable produce, as well as baked goods, ready to eat meals, and a variety of products, like coffee or chocolate.
DANBURY — A Waterbury man is facing weapon, assault and other charges following Friday night’s shooting on Beaver Street. The shooting happened near the intersection of Beaver and Elm streets around 10:45 p.m., according to police, who said one person was transported to the hospital and a suspect was taken into custody.
On Saturday and Sunday, June 25 and 26, 2022, Stamford Town Center will present its second annual Summer Block Party at 230 Tresser Blvd, also known as the STC Restaurant Plaza. This party will serve as a kickoff to summer, celebrating arts, culture, and community. It will also be a...
NEW HAVEN — The city unveiled plans for “dozens of fun and enriching summer, events and programs” for New Haven children, youth and families this summer that Mayor Justin Elicker said will have the city “bursting with fun.”. “Summer is just around the corner and the...
NORWALK, Conn. — A celebratory mood marked Monday’s Common Council meeting as members unanimously green-lighted a $14 million purchase of land for a South Norwalk neighborhood school. “This is a significant milestone in the City’s efforts to bring a much-needed school back to South Norwalk, efforts that have...
The State Department of Energy and Environmental Protection is seeking to fill multiple positions at Putnam Memorial State Park in Redding. The site of the Continental Army's 1779 winter encampment under the command of General Israel Putnam consists of remains of the encampment, reconstructed log buildings, a Visitors Center and a museum. The Putnam Memorial State Park Unit of the State Park and Forest System also provides staff support to Kettletown State Park and Campground in Southbury as well as Southford Falls and Huntington State Parks, among other state lands in that area of the state. The seasonal Resource Assistant position is open until filled.
GREENWICH — After a police pursuit involving a canine unit, officers apprehended a suspected thief who was part of a group allegedly attempting to steal catalytic converters from vehicles, Greenwich police said Tuesday. The incident began as officers from Port Chester, N.Y., were pursuing a car used by the...
A man with distinctive tattoos was arrested shortly after robbing a Connecticut gas station. The Connecticut State Police say it happened Monday in the town of Sharon. A panic alarm was sounded at the Citgo Gas Station on Route 7 just before 1 p.m. A male wearing all black had...
NAUGATUCK — The borough is continuing a program with a local private investigation firm after having success combating unregistered cars that resulted in lost tax revenue. The Board of Mayor and Burgesses unanimously approved at its May meeting to enter into another agreement with local firm Savoy & Associates for $50,000.
New Haven police are investigating after three people were shot on Monday night. Police said they received a Shotspotter alert just after 10 p.m. about gunfire on Beers Street, between Edgewood Avenue and Elm Street, and saw a vehicle fleeing the area, heading toward Yale New Haven Hospital. A 25-year-old...
