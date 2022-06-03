ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Are These Items on Your Hurricane Essentials List?

By Terryn
 4 days ago
Terryn

We all have a list of essential items we need in case of an impending hurricane. Generator, bottled water, nonperishable food items, and extension cords are likely a few items on that list. We try to think ahead and prepare for any possible outcome or issue that may arise.

If you’re anything like me, this is why your list tends to be a little longer. Some of the items I put on my list I refer to as the essential non-essentials.

Are any of these on your list, too?

Puzzle Books

Sudoku, crossword, and word search books are staples. They are a great way to kill time because you know there will be a good bit of it.

Deck of Cards

This one is good for the whole family. It’s a great way to get everyone’s minds off of the current predicament.

Battery Pack/Charging Bank

These have proven to be a life saver. If you know a storm is coming, purchasing one is a great idea. Make sure they are fully charged beforehand, and you will have a source of power for most of your smaller electronics like your cellphone, tablet, and headphones.

Coloring Book and Colors

These don’t have to be just for the kiddos. Just like puzzle books, this is a great way to kill time.

Personal Candy Stash

This will keep you from eating all of the hurricane snacks you stocked up on.

Did I miss any important items? What do you have on your list?

