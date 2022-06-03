ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Montgomery, MN

One Man Killed After Semi and SUV Collide in Southern Minnesota

By Luke Lonien
Quick Country 96.5
Quick Country 96.5
 4 days ago
Cover picture for the article

Montgomery, MN (KROC-AM News) - A Twin Cities man was killed in a crash involving a semi Thursday morning in LeSueur County. The Minnesota State Patrol reports...

quickcountry.com

Comments / 0

Related
Quick Country 96.5

Southern Minnesota Motorcyclist Injured in Crash

Waterville, MN (KROC-AM News) - An Owatonna man was injured after he laid down his motorcycle to avoid hitting a deer. The Minnesota State Patrol reports that 33-year-old Marshall Welch was traveling north on Highway 13 near Waterville when he laid the motorcycle down around 7:00 Tuesday morning. Welch was...
WATERVILLE, MN
Quick Country 96.5

A Son Rescued His Father Who Was Thrown From Their Boat On Northern Minnesota Lake

Boating season is upon us and many people all over the state of Minnesota and Wisconsin are eager to get their boats in the water and enjoy being out on lakes and rivers after a very long winter, but we all know that anything can happen in a blink of an eye. One man from Minnesota found that out the hard way yesterday, as he and his son were on their boat in Lake Vermilion.
MINNESOTA STATE
Quick Country 96.5

Person Killed In Semi-Truck/SUV Crash In Minnesota

Blaine, MN (KROC AM News) - The busy Monday morning commute in Blaine was disrupted by a deadly traffic crash that involved a semi-truck. The Anoka County Sheriff’s Office is reporting the crash occurred at 4:30 am on Highway 65. The Minnesota State Patrol says the semi-truck was traveling...
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
City
Montgomery, MN
Montgomery, MN
Crime & Safety
State
Wisconsin State
State
Minnesota State
Montgomery, MN
Accidents
Local
Minnesota Accidents
Local
Minnesota Crime & Safety
City
Cottage Grove, MN
Quick Country 96.5

Truck Driver Involved in Blaine Fatal Crash Arrested

Anoka, MN (KROC-AM News) - The semi-truck driver involved in the fatal crash in Blaine early Monday has been arrested. 37-year-old Andrew Engren of East Bethel was booked into Anoka County Jail Monday and is being held on a felony criminal vehicular homicide charge. According to the Minnesota State Patrol,...
Quick Country 96.5

(WATCH) Hilarious Minnesota Police Chase

It seems just about every day there is a police chase on the news. Some end without death or injury, some don't. So I found this video of a Rochester cop chasing, not a violent criminal or someone with a suspended license but wait for it....a chicken. Check out this...
ROCHESTER, MN
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Suv#Traffic Accident#Montgomery Mn Lrb
Quick Country 96.5

Is Selling Gas Too Cheap Really Illegal in Minnesota?

Say what? You can get taken to court for selling gasoline for too CHEAP a price in Minnesota?. The price of gasoline is through the roof right now, pretty much wherever you go. Triple-A says we're paying an average of $4.66 a gallon right now here in Minnesota, still less than the national average of $4.91 a gallon-- but still painful, right?
MINNESOTA STATE
Quick Country 96.5

Alcohol Involved In Rochester Crash That Injured Four People

Rochester, MN (KROC AM News) - A woman was arrested on suspicion of DWI Friday night after causing a traffic crash that injured four people in rural Rochester. Olmsted County Sheriff’s Capt. Jim Schueller says a large SUV driven by the 48-year-old woman was southbound on N. Broadway around 10:00 pm when she made a left turn onto 48th St in front of a northbound car.
ROCHESTER, MN
Quick Country 96.5

Kids In Minnesota Love A Bug That Has Two Names

One of the most debatable bugs in Minnesota, Iowa, Wisconsin, and Illinois is officially back in Rochester for the summer. Thankfully, this bug isn’t scary and it really isn’t out to hurt anyone. Honestly, I don’t know what the real purpose is for this bug. I just know that it is back.
ROCHESTER, MN
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Accidents
NewsBreak
Public Safety
NewsBreak
Traffic Accidents
Quick Country 96.5

Two Owatonna Area Teens Dead After Murder-Suicide

Medford, MN (KROC-AM News) - Authorities in Steele County say the weekend deaths of two teenagers were the result of a murder-suicide. A news release issued today by the Steele County Sheriff's Office says the preliminary autopsy results have confirmed that 18-year-old Chandra Pelcha was murdered and 19-year-old Jerome Caldwell took his own life. The evidence indicates Caldwell fatally shot the other teenager in the chest and head before turning the gun on himself.
STEELE COUNTY, MN
Quick Country 96.5

Southern Minnesota Mechanics Find & Rescue A Dog Thrown Away In Dumpster

Sometimes it takes a bad experience to happen for something good/positive to be born. For instance, a couple of service team members are Midas in Shakopee, who found a backpack in their dumpster, and stuffed inside that backpack was a puppy. Needlessly these guys rescued the thrown-away dog, and since then have found a home for the dog, where he seems to be receiving the love and attention that he deserves.
SHAKOPEE, MN
Quick Country 96.5

Rochester Man Injured in Wabasha County Collision

Kellogg, MN (KROC-AM News) - An elderly Rochester man was among the three people injured in a two-vehicle crash today in Wabasha County. The State Patrol says the 79-year-old man was driving an SUV east on Wabasha County Road 81 when his vehicle collided with a full-size van that was traveling north on Highway 61. The two Ham Lake residents in the van, a 50-year-old man and a 21-year-old man, were also injured in the collision.
WABASHA COUNTY, MN
Quick Country 96.5

Missing Scuba Diver Found Dead in Lake Minnetonka

Orono, MN (KROC-AM News) - A diver was pronounced dead at the scene after he was pulled from Lake Minnetonka Friday afternoon. According to the Hennepin County Sheriff’s Office, first responders arrived in Maxwell Bay, Lake Minnetonka to search for a missing scuba diver around Noon. Hennepin County Water Patrol and the Minnesota DNR used sonar equipment to search for the diver.
Quick Country 96.5

Application Period Starts Wednesday For Minnesota COVID Bonuses

St. Paul, MN (KROC-AM News) - Minnesota’s “COVID frontline workers” can begin applying tomorrow for COVID-19 bonus checks from the state government. It's estimated that nearly 700,000 state residents who had jobs that could not be done remotely and required them to be in close proximity to others are eligible to receive a portion of the $500 million that was allocated to the program by the Minnesota legislature. To be eligible, the frontline workers had to have worked at least 120 hours between March 15 of 2020, and June 30 of last year.
MINNESOTA STATE
Quick Country 96.5

Quick Country 96.5

Rochester, MN
11K+
Followers
12K+
Post
2M+
Views
ABOUT

Quick Country 96.5 plays the best country music and delivers the latest local news, information, and features for Rochester, Minnesota. Live and local on-air, online, and through our free mobile app.

 https://quickcountry.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy