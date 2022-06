A year has made a big difference for Rock Hard Candy. Although he’s been close in several outings, the Indiana sired gelding could never quite get the win in the bigger events. This year has already seen a change in Rock Hard Candy as he is now a stakes winner for his connections, earning the title in the 10th running of the Born Runner Classic Saturday at Horseshoe Indianapolis in Shelbyville.

SHELBYVILLE, IN ・ 1 DAY AGO