ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Celebrities

Royal commentator: ‘Strategic’ decision to remove Harry and Meghan from Queen Elizabeth celebration

By The Journal Editorial Report
Fox News
Fox News
 4 days ago

Cover picture for the articleRoyal commentator: ‘Strategic’ decision to...

video.foxnews.com

Comments / 57

Kathleen Feuling
3d ago

Meghan caused 90 percent of the drama and criticism she receives by doing the Oprah interview. People in the UK feel betrayed by by both of them. Harry's approval rate in the UK poll is 32 percent and Meghan is 23 percent. That is very telling and they were Booed entering and leaving St Paul's for the Service of Thanksgiving for the Queen's 70 years of service to the country. First time a Royal has been Booed in public. Not even Lrince Andrew has received this from the people.

Reply(11)
38
Lisha in Tx
3d ago

Okay another, she sued The Mail over a letter to her father because they invaded her privacy, yet J Knauf presented a series of emails that were sent from her to him. She had asked his opinion about the letter. In the email she wrote that she had chosen each word very carefully as she thought it could be leaked. She won that case only because the emails were presented after judgement had been made. The court asked Meghan and she claimed “she had forgotten about the emails”. The court said that the emails were presented too late to be taken into evidence. She said that when she joined the Royal family, her passport was taken away and she never saw it again until the moved to the US. However, she made a minimum of 13 trips out of country and would have had to present her passport. One trip alone to NYC for her baby shower.

Reply
15
Bree O` Flynn
4d ago

I love it after all it's what they asked for can't have it both ways

Reply(4)
38
Related
TMZ.com

Queen Elizabeth Meets Great-Granddaughter Lilibet for First Time

Queen Elizabeth's Platinum Jubilee celebrations seem to be a real family affair, with a bonus ... Her Majesty was finally introduced to her great-granddaughter, Lilibet. Prince Harry and Meghan Markle presented the Queen her namesake during a private lunch. Other royals were present. We don't know if Harry's brother, William was at the lunch, nor do we know if his dad, Charles, was present.
U.K.
epicstream.com

Prince Charles Shock: Queen Elizabeth's Heir Warned About Meghan Markle's Political Plans, Duke Will Reportedly Face 'Serious Problem' With Harry's Wife's Ambitions

Prince Charles is warned ahead of the possibility of Meghan Markle joining politics in the U.S. Many believed that when Prince Harry's wife does so, it may cause a problem in the royal household. Prince Charles Could Allegedly Face Problems If Meghan Markle Pursues A Career In Politics. Many believed...
CELEBRITIES
Marie Claire

It Reportedly Wasn’t the Queen Who Pushed for Prince Harry and Meghan Markle’s Balcony Exclusion

The statement from Buckingham Palace read “After careful consideration, The Queen has decided…” to limit those on the Buckingham Palace balcony at Trooping the Colour to only working royals. But, according to the Star, via OK!, though the official statement read it was Her Majesty’s decision, it was actually two other senior royals who put their foot down for Prince Harry and Meghan Markle’s balcony exclusion—Prince Charles and Prince William.
CELEBRITIES
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Queen Elizabeth
shefinds

Your Jaw Will Drop When You Hear What Meghan Markle's Sister Just Said About Her—Is She Serious?

This article was originally posted on 03/31/22 titled: Meghan Markle’s Sister Is Slamming Her Again In The Press—We Can’t Believe What She’s Saying Now!. Meghan Markle’s estranged half-sister is once again slamming her in the press. Only this time, she’s also dragging Prince Harry into the mix too! Samantha Markle mocked the Duke and Duchess of Sussex and called them “crazy” for leaving the royal family in an interview with The Daily Star, and made fun of them for, in her words, striving to be a Hollywood couple!
CELEBRITIES
epicstream.com

Prince Charles Heartbreak: Camilla Parker-Bowles Husband To Have A Chaotic Tour Just Like Kate Middleton And Prince William's Trip In March? Queen Elizabeth's Son Demanded To Do This

Prince Charles is currently on his three-day Canada tour today, alongside his wife, Camilla Parker-Bowles. The Duke and Duchess of Cornwall are representing Queen Elizabeth in her Platinum Jubilee year to commemorate her 70 years of reign in the United Kingdom. Most, if not all, are aware that Canada remains...
CELEBRITIES
IN THIS ARTICLE
#British Royal Family#Uk#Royal
The Independent

Prince Harry helps Meghan Markle straighten her dress collar at platinum jubilee celebration

As Prince Harry and Meghan Markle walked hand in hand to the Queen’s platinum jubilee celebration on Friday, the Duke of Sussex took a moment to help his wife with her dress collar.The couple arrived at St Paul’s Cathedral, along with other members of the royal family, for the Service of Thanksgiving, as part of the four day holiday celebrations in honour of the Queen’s 70 year-reign.In footage obtained by ABC News, Prince Harry could be seen straightening his tie, while his wife exited their car, outside of the church.After she got out of the vehicle, her husband briefly...
CELEBRITIES
Daily Mail

Queen's aides have formed a 'ring of steel' around the monarch to prevent Harry and Meghan using her as a source of content for their Netflix show during Jubilee celebrations, royal expert claims

The Queen has a 'ring of steel' around her to protect the monarch from appearing in Harry and Meghan's Netflix documentary, a royal expert has claimed. Royal commentator Russell Myers mades the comments during an interview with Australian news programme Today, while discussing whether any footage from the upcoming Platinum Jubilee celebrations could end up in the Sussex's film.
CELEBRITIES
Marie Claire

Prince Harry and Meghan Markle’s Royal Departure Forced Prince William and Kate Middleton to “Kickstart Their Star Quality,” Expert Says

As a former actress, it was Meghan Markle that had long been used to glittery red carpets. But, say experts, Prince Harry and Meghan’s departure from the royal family has now forced Prince William and Kate Middleton to “kickstart their star quality,” as the couple “have stepped up their glitzy appearances,” The Mirror reports.
CELEBRITIES
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Entertainment
Country
U.K.
NewsBreak
Celebrities
Marie Claire

Prince William and Prince Harry “Are Very Much Back on Their Old Buddy Terms” Ahead of Platinum Jubilee

Brothers Prince William and Prince Harry—whose relationship has been strained for the better part of five years—will reunite face-to-face this week as Platinum Jubilee celebrations kick off. (The Sussexes are reportedly going to fly out imminently for the U.K.) And, according to an exclusive from The Mirror, the brothers are intentionally working to repair their rift, hoping for a drama-free weekend celebrating their beloved grandmother the Queen and her 70 years on the throne.
MUSIC
Fox News

Queen Elizabeth was ‘practically skipping’ following Prince William, Kate Middleton’s wedding, author claims

Queen Elizabeth was said to be elated after Prince William, who is second in line to the throne, said "I do" to Kate Middleton. The claim was made by royal expert Andrew Morton, who has written a new book about the reigning monarch titled "The Queen." The bestselling author, known for being Princess Diana’s biographer, has previously written books on other members of the British royal family, including Meghan Markle and Princess Margaret.
CELEBRITIES
purewow.com

Body Language Expert Says Kate Middleton & Prince William Were “In Complete Unison” at Manchester Memorial

Kate Middleton and Prince William recently made an appearance in Manchester, U.K., to honor the victims of a 2017 bombing that took place after an Ariana Grande concert. They attended the official opening of the bombing victims' memorial, called "Glade of Light." And while William delivered a touching opening speech, Middleton laid flowers at the memorial site. But a closer look at their facial expressions and gestures tell us even more about their true feelings.
CELEBRITIES
epicstream.com

Prince Harry Shock: Duke Of Sussex Slammed For Never Visiting Thomas Markle While He Was Dating Meghan Markle

Prince Harry has never met his father-in-law, Thomas Markle Sr. in person. And he never had the opportunity to meet the former lighting director because they had a falling out shortly before he and Meghan Markle tied the knot. Now that Thomas is in the hospital, some royal experts are urging the Duke and Duchess of Sussex to reach out to the 77-year-old.
CELEBRITIES
BBC

In pictures: Harry and Meghan join royals for National Service of Thanksgiving

The Royal Family and guests have attended a service of thanksgiving for the Queen at St Paul's Cathedral - but without the monarch herself. She is resting at Windsor Castle and is believed to have watched the service on television. Many politicians were among the guests, including Prime Minister Boris...
U.K.
Fox News

Fox News

756K+
Followers
159K+
Post
633M+
Views
ABOUT

Follow America's #1 cable news network, delivering you breaking news, insightful analysis, and must-see videos.

This account is waiting to be claimed, and is not currently maintained by, endorsed by or affiliated with the publisher.

Comments / 0

Community Policy