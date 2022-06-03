Royal commentator: ‘Strategic’ decision to remove Harry and Meghan from Queen Elizabeth celebration
Royal commentator: ‘Strategic’ decision to...video.foxnews.com
Royal commentator: ‘Strategic’ decision to...video.foxnews.com
Meghan caused 90 percent of the drama and criticism she receives by doing the Oprah interview. People in the UK feel betrayed by by both of them. Harry's approval rate in the UK poll is 32 percent and Meghan is 23 percent. That is very telling and they were Booed entering and leaving St Paul's for the Service of Thanksgiving for the Queen's 70 years of service to the country. First time a Royal has been Booed in public. Not even Lrince Andrew has received this from the people.
Okay another, she sued The Mail over a letter to her father because they invaded her privacy, yet J Knauf presented a series of emails that were sent from her to him. She had asked his opinion about the letter. In the email she wrote that she had chosen each word very carefully as she thought it could be leaked. She won that case only because the emails were presented after judgement had been made. The court asked Meghan and she claimed “she had forgotten about the emails”. The court said that the emails were presented too late to be taken into evidence. She said that when she joined the Royal family, her passport was taken away and she never saw it again until the moved to the US. However, she made a minimum of 13 trips out of country and would have had to present her passport. One trip alone to NYC for her baby shower.
I love it after all it's what they asked for can't have it both ways
Follow America's #1 cable news network, delivering you breaking news, insightful analysis, and must-see videos.
This account is waiting to be claimed, and is not currently maintained by, endorsed by or affiliated with the publisher.
Comments / 57