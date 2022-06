Alejandra Pablos leans into the camera, and her curly black hair frames her face. “We are going to hear about abortions,” she says to viewers watching via Instagram Live . Every Tuesday, Pablos hosts virtual Abortion Speak Outs. Dressed in a cozy gray top, she reminds viewers that they can join via video to share their own experiences. “I’m going to be the first person to share,” says Pablos in a soothing tone as she frames her hands around her face, revealing delicate tattoos. Her nails are a deep maroon with immaculately shaped tips.

PHOENIX, AZ ・ 17 MINUTES AGO