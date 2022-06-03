Ineos plans electric off-roader smaller than Grenadier
By Viknesh Vijayenthiran
MotorAuthority
4 days ago
Ineos hasn't even started deliveries of its first model, the Grenadier off-roader, but the company is already dropping details on what comes next. In addition to a Grenadier pickup truck that was first announced in 2020 when the Grenadier SUV made its debut, Ineos has since confirmed that it is also...
Elon Musk says Panasonic's new 4680 batteries are absolutely critical to unlocking a cheaper, $25,000 EV. We've heard that from Musk before, and the saga of these cheaper, more powerful Panasonic batteries has been thoroughly documented. Musk, sometimes known for "just saying things," will at the very least have the batteries he needs to get Tesla's cheaper EVs up and running very soon.
Gordon Murray Automotive, the new car company of McLaren F1 designer Gordon Murray, is currently putting the final touches on a pair of V-12 supercars. While the company is committed to offering V-12 cars as long as emission rules allow, it will also soon offer electric vehicles in preparation for a post internal-combustion engine era—and some of these EVs will be SUVs.
Polestar on Tuesday provided a first look at its Polestar 3 set for debut in October. The Polestar 3 is a mid-size electric SUV twinned with Volvo's upcoming electric successor to the XC90 (which may be called an Embla), and both are set to be built at Volvo's plant in Charleston, South Carolina, where the Volvo S60 is currently built. Production will also be handled in China for that market.
Whether you want to try an electric bike for the first time or you're an avid e-biker, Best Buy has deals on all kinds of electric bikes for all kinds of budgets until midnight. Some e-bikes have turn-by-turn navigation and pair up with any Android or iOS device, while others...
Shell won official consent to develop the Jackdaw natural gas field in the UK North Sea, eight months after the country's regulator blocked the project on environmental concerns. — Shell Plc won official consent to develop the Jackdaw natural gas field in the UK’s North Sea, eight months after the country’s regulator blocked the project on environmental concerns.
In the beginning, Honda made its name with the Super Cub, before changing the face of motorcycling with the CB750 of 1969. What followed in the next decades was some of the most inventive engineering in motorcycling and yet, into the 2020s, most of its energies seem to be directed towards resurrecting past ’novelty’ bikes.
Cars like the Ford Mustang EcoBoost and Subaru WRX pack a lot of power for not a lot of money. These cars have the most horsepower for $30,000.
The post 6 Cars With the Most Horsepower for $30,000 appeared first on MotorBiscuit.
This insane build combines the awesome lightweight capabilities of a small truck with the big power of a modern muscle car. The Dodge Hellcat is probably the most popular performance trim model within the American domestic performance market for its incredible speed, performance, and power options. Of course, much can be said about the ridiculous Charger, Challenger, and Durango Hellcats. Still, engine swapping is an aspect of the Hellcat community that is quickly gaining traction among enthusiasts. It would appear that the Hellcat V8 and other Dodge V8’s are poised to take the throne that was previously held by the LS platform for being the all-purpose engine of choice for performance builds. This truck perfectly exemplifies that as it boasts a ton of horsepower from a Hellcat V8 in the body of one of America’s favorite small truck platforms.
LONDON, June 7 (Reuters) - EIG is in early discussions with Repsol (REP.MC) to buy a slice of the Spanish company's oil and gas exploration and production business, three sources with knowledge of the matter told Reuters. The U.S. fund is seeking to purchase up to 25% of Repsol's so-called...
Airless tires could be a huge advancement for electric vehicles. With the chance to offer carbon-neutral tires and more efficiency, these tires are ready for the future.
The post No Air? No Problem! Airless Tires Are On The Way appeared first on MotorBiscuit.
Apple has not announced an electric car yet, but it's going all-in on taking over vehicle dashboards. On Monday, in the keynote address at the 2022 World Wide Developer's Conference, Apple previewed iOS 16 for the iPhone as well as its next-generation of Apple CarPlay. Spoiler: Your vehicle's gauge cluster will now integrate with your iPhone.
This incredible car is a history-rich automotive masterpiece. Willys is a big name within the automotive world, whether you're talking about the various Jeep models or the cars that came from the manufacturer. Some might not even realize that the company made individual cars outside of their Jeep escapades, but they have been responsible for some of the most fantastic vehicles to ever come out of the 1930s. One such vehicle was the Model 77, which utilized the best design language and engineering of the era to create the perfect foundation for hotrod builders today. To prove this, you need only look at the incredible car shown in this listing.
Volkswagen is going for a long-playing game with the arrival of the Amarok pickup. The midsize truck has been teased as early as March 2020 through a sketch. Bit by bit, the German marque has been strip-teasing details, and now the latest one comes in the form of a short clip to showcase the rear end.
The issue of what to do with wind turbine blades when they're no longer needed is a headache for the industry. Iberdrola is one of several companies to look into the potential of recycling and reusing wind turbine blades. Iberdrola says new company, known as EnergyLOOP, will develop a blade...
Nikola (NKLA) - Get Nikola Corporation Report is certainly aiming high. The electric and hydrogen-powered truck company has said that it is "driven to revolutionize the economic and environmental impact of commerce as we know it today." The Meeting is Adjourned. A very lofty goal, but Nikola's journey is apparently...
It's been a while since Lynk & Co. last made a major product announcement but the youth-oriented brand of Chinese auto giant Geely on Monday provided a preview of its future plans. The preview came in the form of The Next Day concept, a striking four-door grand tourer said to...
Comments / 0