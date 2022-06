On a weekday evening in early April, the seawater and the lowering sun are conspiring to steal warmth from the air, but that hasn’t kept Jean Boyko from settling into a comfortable patio chair in her puffer coat to watch the western sky put on its nightly show. It’s the off-season in Lavallette, but not for Boyko who, in 2018, moved year-round to this town one-third of the way down the Jersey Shore and some 75 miles from her former home in Nutley, just west of Manhattan.

3 DAYS AGO