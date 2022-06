Sunoco gas station shooting A man was shot at a Sunoco gas station early this morning.

Early this morning Jacksonville Sheriff’s Officers responded to a shooting at a Sunoco gas station at 1393 Kings Road.

A male victim has been taken to the hospital with non-life threatening injures.

Several people were being questioned at the scene as both entrances to the gas station were blocked off.

Police are currently investigating.

Action News Jax is working to learn more. Check back for updates.