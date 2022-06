Governor Laura Kelly recently toured family-owned and -operated McCarty Family Farms in Northwest Kansas to proclaim the month of June “Kansas Dairy Month.” The Governor was joined by the Kansas Department of Agriculture and other agriculture community members. Over the last three decades, Kansas’ dairy cow herd has doubled, and milk production has nearly quadrupled. Today, Kansas is home to nearly 170,000 milk cows and more than 210 dairy farms. Last year alone, the value of milk produced in Kansas totaled more than $696 million.

