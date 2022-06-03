15-year-old crashes car after high-speed chase on I-70
GEARY COUNTY—A Kansas teen was injured in an accident during a police chase just before 1p.m. Thursday in Geary County. The Kansas Highway Patrol...stjosephpost.com
GEARY COUNTY—A Kansas teen was injured in an accident during a police chase just before 1p.m. Thursday in Geary County. The Kansas Highway Patrol...stjosephpost.com
St. Joseph, Mo., News, Opinion, Video, Sports, Entertainment, Obituaries, Weather, Cancellationshttps://stjosephpost.com/
Comments / 0