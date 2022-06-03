ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Ponca City, OK

Ponca City Man Injured in Motorcycle Accident

poncacitynow.com
 4 days ago

Osage County- A 2013 Harley Davidson motorcycle driven by Glen E. Salmon, age 73 of Ponca City, crashed while traveling south bound on S City View Road just south...

www.poncacitynow.com

Comments / 0

Related
KFOR

Oklahoma Woman identified in deadly Kansas Turnpike crash

LYON COUNTY, Kan. (KSNW) — One person is dead, and three children are injured after a crash that happened on the Kansas Turnpike Monday afternoon. According to Kansas Highway Patrol (KHP) Lieutenant John Lehnherr, troopers were notified of an erratic driver between Emporia and the Emporia service area. The driver has been identified as 31-year-old […]
OKLAHOMA CITY, OK
FOX 23 Tulsa KOKI

Tulsa police identify motorcyclist killed during police chase

TULSA, Okla. — A man who was killed after he crashed a motorcycle in Tulsa while fleeing from Skiatook police has been identified. Tulsa police, who are investigating the crash, said 50-year-old Michael Wade McKee, from Skiatook, crashed into equipment at a construction site near East 31st Street and South Peoria Avenue on May 29.
TULSA, OK
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Ponca City, OK
Accidents
Osage County, OK
Crime & Safety
County
Osage County, OK
City
Oklahoma City, OK
City
Ponca City, OK
Local
Oklahoma Accidents
City
Stillwater, OK
Ponca City, OK
Crime & Safety
Local
Oklahoma Crime & Safety
State
Oklahoma State
poncacitynow.com

Police Logs 06/06/2022

Anyone wishing to send an anonymous tip online to any crime in Ponca City can do so at https://www.tipsubmit.com/WebTips.aspx?AgencyID=496 fill out the tip sheet, and send the information. You can text PCPD plus your message to CRIMES (274637) from your cell phone. If you want to contact us by email here is our address: [email protected] , if you want to phone in a tip, the number is still (580)762-5100. As always, you will remain anonymous, and you may receive a reward of up to $1,000.
PONCA CITY, OK
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Traffic Accident#Ou Medical Center#Trooper Daniel Sparks#Mccord Fire Department#Medi Flight
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Public Safety
NewsBreak
Traffic Accidents
NewsBreak
Accidents
poncacitynow.com

Obituary for Gordon Sanders

January 23, 1957 ~ June 3, 2022 (age 65) Gordon David Sanders, 65, of Ponca City has gone to heaven. He was born on January 23, 1957, in Ponca City the son of Charles Gordon Sanders and Margarette Pairilee (Eaton) Sanders. He attended school in Tonkawa where he played football. He married the love of his life, Scheryl Whittenburg on October 29, 1977. They raised their two boys with love, understanding and a strong leaning toward sports. Gordon loved sports, football, baseball or fishing; he watched them, played them and discussed them. He even coached little league baseball for a while. He was a good bowler, playing in a league, and enjoyed baking bread. He worked as a lineman for many years in Tonkawa before he retired. After retirement he worked as a bus driver for Frontier School in Red Rock. Gordon enjoyed helping and spending time with the kids. He was well known and highly respected in our community.
PONCA CITY, OK
News 9 KWTV - Oklahoma City

Oklahoma City Police Searching For Missing 11-Year-Old

(EDITOR'S NOTE: As of 6:57 a.m. Tuesday, the missing 11-year-old Janiah Anderson was reported to be found safe and returned to her family.) The original story can be found below. ---------------------------------------------------- Oklahoma City police are searching for 11-year-old Janiah Anderson. Anderson was last seen at her home in the 5500...
FOX 23 Tulsa KOKI

Men charged in connection with copper theft from Dewey business

DEWEY, Okla. — Two men are facing copper theft charges after they were found with copper from a Dewey business, according to Washington County court records. Kelly Mailcoat, 51, of Dewey and Kristopher Chapman, 37, of Bartlesville were charged on June 1 with felony intent to steal copper and felony possession of stolen copper after prosecutors allege they went to Cornerstone Electric in Dewey and removed some copper, wire cable and tubing from the business, according to an affidavit.
KOCO

Police investigating after shooting victim found dead in north Oklahoma City

OKLAHOMA CITY — An investigation is underway after a 39-year-old man was shot and killed Sunday night in north Oklahoma City. Shortly before 7:05 p.m. Sunday, police responded to a report of a shooting in the 11300 block of Paradise In Drive, near North Kelley Avenue and Northeast 108th Street. Officers found a victim shot to death, a news release says.
OKLAHOMA CITY, OK

Comments / 0

Community Policy