Ponca City Man Injured in Motorcycle Accident

January 23, 1957 ~ June 3, 2022 (age 65) Gordon David Sanders, 65, of Ponca City has gone to heaven. He was born on January 23, 1957, in Ponca City the son of Charles Gordon Sanders and Margarette Pairilee (Eaton) Sanders. He attended school in Tonkawa where he played football. He married the love of his life, Scheryl Whittenburg on October 29, 1977. They raised their two boys with love, understanding and a strong leaning toward sports. Gordon loved sports, football, baseball or fishing; he watched them, played them and discussed them. He even coached little league baseball for a while. He was a good bowler, playing in a league, and enjoyed baking bread. He worked as a lineman for many years in Tonkawa before he retired. After retirement he worked as a bus driver for Frontier School in Red Rock. Gordon enjoyed helping and spending time with the kids. He was well known and highly respected in our community.

PONCA CITY, OK ・ 11 HOURS AGO