ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Business

Data puts Turkey's annual inflation at 73.5%, a 24-year high

WFTV Channel 9 Orlando
WFTV Channel 9 Orlando
 4 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1fxQpQ_0fzJUtqp00
Turkey Economy FILE - People buy food at an open air market in Ankara, Turkey, on Dec. 5, 2021. Annual inflation in Turkey hit 73.5% in May, 2022, the highest rate since 1998, according to official data released Friday, June 3, 2022, as a cost-of-living crisis in the country deepens.(AP Photo/Burhan Ozblici, File) (Burhan Ozbilici)

ANKARA, Turkey — (AP) — Annual inflation in Turkey hit 73.5% in May, the highest rate since 1998, according to official data released Friday as a cost-of-living crisis in the country deepens.

The Turkish Statistical Institute said the rate represented an increase of almost 70% from the month before. Consumer prices were up nearly 3% from April, the institute reported.

While many countries are seeing rising consumer prices, critics blame Turkey’s problems on President Recep Tayyip Erdogan’s economic policies.

The Turkish leader insists that high borrowing costs cause inflation - a position that contradicts established economic thinking - and advocates lowering interest rates to boost growth and exports.

Turkey’s central bank has cut rates by 5 percentage points since September, to 14% before pausing them in January. The Turkish lira lost 44% of its value against the U.S. dollar last year.

Russia’s invasion of Ukraine, which led to a surge in gas, oil and grain prices, has compounded the situation in import-reliant Turkey.

The sharpest increases in annual prices were in the transportation sector, at 107.6%, followed by food and non-alcoholic drinks prices at 91.6%, according to the statistical institute's data.

Copyright 2022 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed without permission.

Comments / 0

Related
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Inflation#Turkey#Consumer Prices#Russia#Ap#Turkish#The Associated Press
nationalinterest.org

Russia Beware: 54 Air Force F-35A Stealth Fighters Are Flying from Alaska

F-35 stealth fighters stationed in Alaska can reach anywhere in the Northern Hemisphere in one sortie. The U.S. Air Force now operates as many as fifty-four operational F-35A fifth-generation fighter jets at Eielson Air Force Base, Alaska, increasing the service’s attack range and firepower across the Northern Hemisphere. An...
ALASKA STATE
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Business
NewsBreak
World
NewsBreak
Economy
AFP

Zelensky defiant as Russia claims Severodonetsk gains

Russia claimed its forces have taken full control of residential neighbourhoods in eastern Ukraine's Severodonetsk, as President Volodymyr Zelensky vowed the "heroic defence" of the Donbas region will persist against the odds. "The absolutely heroic defence of Donbas continues," he said.
POLITICS
Reuters

S.Korea, U.S., Japan lambaste N.Korea missile tests, urge return to talks

SEOUL, June 8 (Reuters) - North Korea's recent missile tests were "serious, unlawful" provocations, senior officials from South Korea, the United States and Japan said on Wednesday, urging Pyongyang to return to dialogue and accept offers of COVID-19 aid. South Korea Vice Foreign Minister Cho Hyun-dong, U.S. Deputy Secretary of...
WORLD
AFP

China approves 60 new games, sparking hopes tech crackdown is ending

China has approved the release of dozens of new video games, boosting the shares of some of its biggest tech firms Wednesday on hopes that a long-running and painful crackdown on the sector is easing. Officials in China -- the world's biggest gaming market -- rolled out a series of restrictions last year as part of a sweeping government campaign to rein in huge tech firms.
VIDEO GAMES
WFTV Channel 9 Orlando

WFTV Channel 9 Orlando

Orlando, FL
94K+
Followers
106K+
Post
30M+
Views
ABOUT

WFTV Channel 9 is serving Central Florida local coverage you can count on with local news, sports, weather, and traffic.

 https://www.wftv.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy