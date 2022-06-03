ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Exhibit of famed prehistoric cave to open in Marseille

 4 days ago
France Cosquer Exhibit A replica of the Cosquer Cave in the Villa Mediterranee is pictured in Marseille, southern France, Thursday, June 2, 2022. From Saturday June 4 2022, in the port city of Marseille, visitors will be able to see a replica of the over 30,000-year old site with copies of the prehistoric paintings that made the cave internationally famous. The Cosquer Cave was discovered in 1985 by diver Henri Cosquer, nestled deep in the sea under the Marseille coastline. (AP Photo/Daniel Cole) (Daniel Cole)

MARSEILLE, France — (AP) — A permanent virtual exhibit of one of France’s most famous prehistoric sites, the undersea Cosquer Cave, is set to open its doors as concerns grow that it could be completely inundated as a result of rising tides driven by climate change.

As of Saturday, visitors to the port city of Marseille will be able to see the Cosquer Mediterranee, a replica of the over 30,000-year old site. The visual and audio “experience” features copies of the prehistoric paintings that made the cave internationally famous.

The Cosquer Cave was discovered in 1985 by diver Henri Cosquer, in deep waters off the Marseille coastline.

Years in the making, the exhibit offers the chance to the public to discover the cave of which only 20% currently remains dry and accessible. Officials say the cave's remaining dry areas are under threat of being flooded because of the effects of climate change.

