ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Relationship Advice

Financial Factors to Weigh Before Cohabitation or Marriage

By Retirement Daily Guest Contributor
Retirement Daily
Retirement Daily
 4 days ago

The decision about whether to move in together or marry depends on numerous factors, not the least of which are financial.

Either way, pooling your money in a two-income relationship can be a convenience, resulting in saving on living expenses, paying off debts faster and building your collective savings. But how much do you agree on financially? A shared mindset is important for the long-term success of the living relationship or marriage. We all know the history of how money differences disrupt couples and can cause them to go their separate ways.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3gteD9_0fzJSxS900
Joseph Mateja

Some couples decide, whether they’re marrying or not, to keep their finances separate. They may agree to contribute to certain expenses, but the rest of their individual income is up to their own discretion. Other considerations when deciding between marriage, cohabitation or living separately include the potential advantages of filing joint versus separate tax returns as well as being covered by the other person’s employee benefits, which may or may not be offered to domestic partners.

If you’re thinking about getting married or cohabitating, it’s important to discuss these things with your partner. You also may want to consult with a financial professional, both on your own and together. One thing you need to keep in mind, no matter how optimistic you are about your relationship: what if it doesn’t work out? What are the financial ramifications then?

Whether you decide to marry or not, you should both get up to speed on where and how to invest, and whether or not to designate each other as beneficiaries on investment accounts and insurance policies. Here are some other scenarios to think about:

Combine expenses – but not all finances – when cohabitating.

When an unmarried couple lives together and each partner works, combining household expenses and covering them together makes sense. Set up a monthly budget including those household bills, such as rent, utilities, and food. But if there’s a significant disparity in monthly income between partners, say $500 to $1,000 or more, it’s fair to allocate shared household expenses based on the percentage of income each makes, rather than by equal amounts.

Other expenses such as each person’s individual obligations — car loan, insurance, student loan, credit cards, etc. — should be kept separate and paid by the person owning those bills. That approach allows each person to protect their credit. Combining finances can get complicated. An advisor can help you understand many of the ramifications of combining finances and provide questions to ask each other that you may not consider on your own.

Taxes: Marriage penalty or bonus?

The infamous “marriage penalty” narrative is that a higher tax bill sometimes comes when a dual-income couple files jointly with the IRS, versus filing as separate individuals. But in other cases, being married can yield a tax bonus, where couples pay fewer taxes as a result of their marital status. This is particularly true for couples with a stay-at-home spouse, or when there’s a large disparity between the couple’s individual incomes and combining them on a joint return perhaps pulls down some of the higher earner’s income into a lower tax bracket.

However, couples with one or more student loans may have to pay a higher monthly minimum if those borrowers are subject to a repayment plan based on their earnings. For example, if you get married and file a joint tax return, your spouse’s income will be included in the calculation of how much you owe. This could result in a substantial hike in monthly student loan payments. One option may be to file separately, but then you’d lose out on the tax benefits of filing jointly.

Follow us on Instagram and Twitter!

Too much debt: A potential deal-breaker.

Couples considering marriage may see the debt of one or both partners as obstacles too high to overcome without causing major stress. This is especially true if one partner brings significantly more debt than the other. But it may provide some comfort to know that whatever debt was acquired before the marriage stays with the original debtor and is not extended to the new spouse.

However, too much debt by one or both partners could hurt when applying for a loan, such as a mortgage. Also, be aware that debt accumulated after the marriage is considered shared debt in community-property states (Arizona, California, Idaho, Louisiana, Nevada, New Mexico, Texas, Washington and Wisconsin).

Health insurance implications.

When you’re married, the IRS doesn’t tax your health benefits, nor the benefits your spouse receives under your company plan. But if you’re providing your domestic partner with health care benefits, the portion applying to that person could be taxable to you. So if each partner’s employers pay for health coverage, they’re better off keeping their policies separate.

Financial protection.

There’s more financial protection built into a marriage than when two people live together unmarried. If you divorce, a court or legal agreement divides the assets. Each party has some protection and a chance at equitable distribution of the marital assets.

But when two unmarried people living together split up, the legal procedure to divide assets isn’t as clear-cut. A non-spouse would have no inherent right to the other person’s assets. The exception to the rule is the few states that allow common law marriage.

Renting when your partner buys.

Unmarried couples thinking about living together should strongly consider the ramifications of one person owning, and the other one renting from the owner/partner, in case the relationship doesn’t work out. For example, if one partner buys a house, presumably the other can pay rent toward the mortgage (rent they would otherwise pay to live separately). However, the renter not only has no rights to the home equity being earned but also lacks the protection of a lease agreement.

In other words, if the couple breaks up, the non-owning spouse is obviously the one who will move out, but there should be some agreement as to how long the renter can stay there while looking for another place to live. The homeowner, on the other hand, may struggle to meet mortgage payments without that extra rent money.

When unmarried partners buy a house together.

The house belongs to the person whose name appears on the legally recorded deed, so make sure both parties are named on the deed. Joint tenancy with right of survivorship and tenancy in common are the two basic ways of sharing a title with other people. If both partners apply for the mortgage, both are responsible for paying for it even after a breakup. If both are on the deed as owners but only one is on the mortgage, that person remains responsible for the mortgage even if he or she has moved out.

From a financial perspective, the best way forward is for couples to discuss their concerns, obligations and financial goals openly, honestly and frequently. Whether they decide to marry or cohabitate, a good relationship is built on communication and trust.

About the author: Joseph Mateja

Joseph Mateja is an investment adviser representative for Rooted Wealth Advisors. He specializes in life insurance, retirement planning and business 401(k)s. He has worked in the financial industry for 12 years and has certifications from the Series 6, 26, 63 and 65 exams.

Comments / 0

Related
Retirement Daily

Retirement Daily Roundtable: Women, Divorce & Retirement

Bob Powell: So welcome to today's webinar, women, divorce and retirement. So let's get started. I'd like to welcome our experts, Michelle Petrowski, and Bonnie Sewell. Michelle is a financial planner, wealth manager, divorce and financial strategist, and personal finance coach. And Bonnie is nationally recognized for her expertise in divorce, financial planning, preparing expert testimony for private arbitration and court cases related to divorce.
RELATIONSHIP ADVICE
Retirement Daily

Tax Tips for the Recently Divorced

What does getting a divorce mean for you and your taxes?. Why some individuals might see a much lower tax bill but others will experience a much higher tax bill. The bottom line? Ask your tax professional to do a sample tax return to see how divorce might impact you.
RELATIONSHIP ADVICE
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
State
California State
State
Nevada State
State
Wisconsin State
State
Texas State
State
Arizona State
State
Louisiana State
Kiplinger

Avoid These 3 Retirement Income Mistakes

If you’re preparing to retire, you may be spooked by today’s investing environment. That’s pretty understandable when you think about what’s happened in the stock and bond markets over the past 20 years: the 9/11 attacks, the financial crisis of 2007 to 2009 and the COVID-19 panic of March and April 2020. Despite the ups and downs, for example, the S&P 500, an index of the largest and most successful companies in America, has returned 7.51% on an annualized basis between Jan. 1, 2000, and Dec. 31, 2021. (1)
MARKETS
Retirement Daily

Manage the Effect of Inflation on Retirement

Traditional retirement planning relies heavily on financial resources accumulated during working years and other sources of income received during retirement, namely Social Security. If you’re like many people, you have planned for these two sources of income to be sufficient to maintain your lifestyle during retirement. But, as with...
BUSINESS
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Cohabitation#Marriages#Student Loans
Retirement Daily

Married and Turning 65: The Medicare Conundrum

So, you're married and turning 65 (happy birthday, by the way!). Now that you're 65, you have some decisions to make regarding Medicare. If one spouse is 65 or older — and therefore Medicare-eligible — and the other is not, you may run into some challenges, and you'll definitely have to make some big planning decisions.
RELATIONSHIP ADVICE
Motley Fool

Are You Prepared for This $94,900 Annual Expense in Retirement?

Many people forget to plan for major expenses in retirement. Not being prepared for big costs could drain your nest egg. There's one huge expense that is especially important not to overlook. You’re reading a free article with opinions that may differ from The Motley Fool’s Premium Investing Services. Become...
ECONOMY
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Relationship Advice
NewsBreak
Society
NewsBreak
Health Insurance
NewsBreak
Relationships
NewsBreak
IRS
NewsBreak
Instagram
Retirement Daily

Bill Would Expand HSAs to Medicare Beneficiaries

A new bipartisan bill has been introduced that would allow seniors covered by Medicare to continue using and contributing to HSAs. Jae Oh, author of Maximize Your Medicare, said that this bill would be very helpful for many people. He notes that it would be particularly beneficial for people working past the age of 65 with high deductible health plans as well as those enrolled in Part A, who can both use an HSA to pay for healthcare tax-free.
POLITICS
Retirement Daily

Lifetime Gifts vs. Testamentary Bequests

There are generally two ways you can make a gift: while alive (lifetime gifts) or after death (testamentary bequests). Making gifts during your lifetime has certain benefits:. Giving money to loved ones while alive allows you to see them enjoy the money or achieve a goal sooner, such as buying a house.
SOCIETY
Retirement Daily

Are You Prepared to Handle Your Parents’ Estate?

More and more these days, my clients are facing the grueling task of handling their parents’ estates after their deaths. If their parents worked with professional advisers, this can be a fairly simple and straightforward process. However, many clients are asking for help because their parents simply didn’t have things in order and they don’t know where to start.
FAMILY RELATIONSHIPS
Washington Examiner

Hug your wife today

Did you ever get home after a long day at work and just felt you needed a hug from your spouse?. Well, you are not alone. And now, researchers are beginning to quantify the benefits of those hugs, although it appears that women tend to benefit more from a brief hug than men do.
RELATIONSHIP ADVICE
US News and World Report

What Is an English Basement?

Unless you’ve lived in a big city, the English basement may be an entirely new concept. English basements are common in urban centers, allowing homeowners to maximize their basement space by renting it out to tenants or providing an extra living space for family or friends. [. Condo, Townhouse...
INTERIOR DESIGN
Retirement Daily

How to Spring Clean Your Finances

The weather is warming up, flowers are in bloom and tax season is over — it’s officially spring! Many are tidying up their homes for the spring season, and it is also the perfect time to spring clean your finances. Checking in on your financial situation now allows you to enjoy the summer with peace of mind that you are on track to achieve your goals. Here are some important steps to take.
BUSINESS
Retirement Daily

Understanding Your Pension Payout Options

Although pensions are becoming less common as an employer benefit, those who are fortunate to have one should make sure to thoroughly understand all the options before deciding how to receive their pension payment. This article outlines the most common payout methods and provides some examples of when each option might make sense. The important thing to understand is that, like most financial decisions, this is not a “one size fits all” decision — there are many variables and it’s important to evaluate your individual situation so you can make the best choice for your retirement.
PERSONAL FINANCE
Retirement Daily

Retirement Daily

6K+
Followers
713
Post
567K+
Views
ABOUT

Retirement Daily delivers in-depth analysis on finance, investments and retirement to help you retire with confidence.

 http://retirementdaily.net

Comments / 0

Community Policy