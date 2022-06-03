Ocean Wind 1 expands partnership with Stockton University

While the country has been reeling from the horror that unfolded in Uvalde, Texas, on May 24 — when 19 innocent, beautiful children and two teachers were mercilessly gunned down in their own classrooms; and on May 14, when a white supremacist hunted down and murdered 10 Black people in a grocery store in Buffalo, New York — the carnage has not stopped. In less than four weeks, this country has experience 33 additional mass shootings, with one unfolding right across the river in Philadelphia over the weekend. On Saturday night, as crowds of visitors walked along South Street, enjoying the beautiful summer weather, gunshots rang out into the crowd, killing three and injuring 11 more. As we are with each and every one of these horrific incidents, my colleagues and I are beside ourselves.

CAMDEN COUNTY, NJ ・ 13 HOURS AGO