Stockton, NJ

Ocean Wind 1 expands partnership with Stockton University

By Editor’s Desk
 4 days ago

Cover picture for the articleThe North Atlantic right whale, harbor seals and other protected species along the coast of New Jersey with whom we coexist are getting a little added protection from New Jersey’s first offshore wind farm project, Ocean Wind 1. Through an expanded partnership with Stockton University, Ocean Wind 1,...

Cornick promoted to N.J. lead for Gilbane

Chris Cornick, who has served Gilbane Building Co. in a variety of roles in the state for more than 15 years, will soon have the top job, as he has been promoted to business unit leader for New Jersey, the construction management firm announced Monday. In this role, Cornick will...
NEWARK, NJ
CenterPoint Properties makes 1st industrial investment in North Jersey

CenterPoint Properties announced Thursday that it made its first investment in the Fairfield submarket of northern New Jersey at 3 Sperry Road in Fairfield. “We are very excited to acquire our first asset within the Fairfield submarket,” Bryan Won, CenterPoint’s East Coast investment officer, stated. “3 Sperry is a very functional infill asset that combines very good highway access, loading and parking. We are thrilled to add this building to our substantial and continuously growing New Jersey portfolio.”
FAIRFIELD, NJ
OceanFirst’s Maher named chair of NJBankers

Chris Maher, the chair and CEO of OceanFirst Bank, has been named the chair of the board of directors for the New Jersey Bankers Association, the group announced this week. Maher was one of several new officers announced. Others include:. First vice chair: Steven Klein, CEO of Northfield Bank;. Second...
BUSINESS
Hudson Kitchen named finalist in national contest with $100,000 prize

Hudson Kitchen‘s Djenaba Johnson-Jones was selected as a finalist for ESSENCE and Pine-Sol’s “Build Your Legacy” contest, according to a Monday announcement. The founder and CEO of the culinary incubator in Kearny, Johnson-Jones has worked tirelessly to build her business and create jobs. She is now a contender for a $100,000 grant through the contest from ESSENCE and Pine-Sol designed to celebrate and empower Black women in business.
KEARNY, NJ
City
Stockton, NJ
Leica Camera relocates North American HQ to Glenpointe in Teaneck

Leica Camera, an international, premium manufacturer of cameras and sports optics dedicated to the advancement of photography, announced Tuesday that it is moving its North American headquarters to Glenpointe in Teaneck. The company, which was founded in 1869, had been based in Allendale. In Teaneck, it will move into a...
TEANECK, NJ
O’Toole Scrivo creates $100,000 scholarship fund at Cedar Grove High

Five graduating seniors from Cedar Grove High School’s Class of 2022 will receive $5,000 each toward their future education needs, thanks to a scholarship fund set up by Kevin O’Toole and Thomas Scrivo, managing partners of O’Toole Scrivo. The students will be chosen for the one-time scholarship...
CEDAR GROVE, NJ
Kislak sells Monmouth County apartment complex for $29M

Keyport Village Apartments, a 132-unit complex in Monmouth County, sold for $29 million, according to a Monday announcement from the Woodbridge-based Kislak Co. Inc. Kislak marketed the property at 251 Atlantic St. in Keyport on an exclusive basis, with President Robert Holland and Executive Vice President Barry Waisbrod managing the assignment on behalf of the seller, Keyport Village Apartments DE LLC. Executive Vice President Joni Sweetwood procured the purchaser, a longtime client.
MONMOUTH COUNTY, NJ
Person
Peter Straub
Vermella at Garwood Station surges past 50% leased

Transit-oriented Vermella at Garwood Station, a 296-home luxury rental community, is now more than 50% leased, according to a Friday announcement from Russo Development, which introduced the upscale community as part of its celebrated brand of Vermella lifestyle neighborhoods. Featuring well-appointed studio, one- and two-bedroom apartments, an impressive 40,000 square...
GARWOOD, NJ
William Paterson increasing number of students who will attend tuition-free

William Paterson University said recently it is doing its part, announcing a plan that would enable qualifying New Jersey students with significant financial need to attend the institution tuition-free or at a greatly reduced cost. The university’s existing Pledge 4 Success program, augmented by the state’s new Garden State Guarantee,...
WAYNE, NJ
Postal Service appoints 1st woman to position of postmaster of Newark

Although she’s been the acting Newark postmaster since 2020, Silvia Glover was officially sworn-in as the 35th postmaster of Newark on June 2. Now in the highest-level postmaster position in the state of New Jersey, with retail and delivery oversight of the city of Newark, Glover is not only the first woman to hold this post, but its first Black woman.
NEWARK, NJ
CBRE announces $47M sale of Essex Mall in West Caldwell

A grocery-anchored shopping center in West Caldwell sold for $47 million, according to a Tuesday announcement from CBRE. The 189,773-square-foot Essex Mall is a 97% leased center and anchored by Stop & Shop and Marshalls with excellent frontage and access from the heavily traveled Bloomfield Avenue. Additional tenants at the center include PNC Bank, Compassion First, a newly built-out 24/7 pet hospital, Twisterz and a diverse mix of restaurants and other service-oriented tenants.
WEST CALDWELL, NJ
#Stockton University#Offshore Wind#Wind Power#Ocean Wind 1
WCRE completes office lease for Avasek in Mount Laurel

WCRE on Friday said it exclusively represented Avasek in the leasing of 8,610 square feet of office space located at 523 Fellowship Road in Mount Laurel from an entity controlled by Gateway Park LLC. Avasek offers businesses complex security solutions and systems recovery, hosted services, and security-driven information technology support...
MOUNT LAUREL, NJ
Camden County’s Cappelli: Action on gun control is needed now

While the country has been reeling from the horror that unfolded in Uvalde, Texas, on May 24 — when 19 innocent, beautiful children and two teachers were mercilessly gunned down in their own classrooms; and on May 14, when a white supremacist hunted down and murdered 10 Black people in a grocery store in Buffalo, New York — the carnage has not stopped. In less than four weeks, this country has experience 33 additional mass shootings, with one unfolding right across the river in Philadelphia over the weekend. On Saturday night, as crowds of visitors walked along South Street, enjoying the beautiful summer weather, gunshots rang out into the crowd, killing three and injuring 11 more. As we are with each and every one of these horrific incidents, my colleagues and I are beside ourselves.
CAMDEN COUNTY, NJ
CBRE closes $24.5M sale of 100% leased 132,737 sq. ft. Class A office park in Florham Park

A 100% leased, 132,737-square-foot office park in Florham Park sold for $24.5 million, according to a Monday announcement from CBRE. Jeffrey Dunne, Jeremy Neuer, Steve Bardsley, David Gavin, Fahri Ozturk, Rich Gatto, Travis Langer and Daniel Blumenkrantz of CBRE’s Institutional Properties Group represented the seller, the Silverman Group. CBRE also procured the buyer, a privately held real estate company.

