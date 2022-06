Early reports from the Nevada County elections office indicate that voter turnout is low, considering how many ballots were distributed. “It’s been very surprising in a lot of ways,” said Gregory Diaz, Nevada County’s clerk-recorder. “Each primary has its challenges; they are the hardest elections we do (considering) the number of candidates and building the ballot. In November, you have top two. Those elections are way easier.”

