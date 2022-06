BULLHEAD CITY — Bullhead City Clerk Sue Stein is one of only four clerks from Arizona recognized by nomination into the Municipal Clerks Honor Roll. “I was surprised to see that I was nominated this year,” said Stein, who has served as city clerk in Bullhead City since June of 2011. “Many Arizona cities celebrate clerk's week with a proclamation, but I am not one to take the spotlight, so the date comes and goes every year here in Bullhead City without any fanfare.”

