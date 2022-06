Jim Formanek, who spent the past 15 years as director of consumer products for The Jim Henson Co., died Wednesday at Providence St. Joseph Medical Center in Burbank of cancer complications. He was 50. Formanek joined Henson in 2000 in an administrative position that he termed “assistant president” and went on to lead consumer products development at the home of the Muppets. He worked on products, publishing, collectibles and clothing for such brands as Sid the Science Kid, Dinosaur Train, Fraggle Rock, The Dark Crystal and Labyrinth.More from The Hollywood ReporterShelby Scott, Broadcaster and Former AFTRA President, Dies at 86Linda Lawson,...

