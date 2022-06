Lucas Almeida proved Dana White right after he stopped Mike Trizano with an impressive third-round knockout at UFC Vegas 56. The UFC president kept a close eye on Almeida after he came up short in the UFC’s Contender Series, and the Brazilian made the most of his opportunity after inking a deal with the promotion for his debut on Saturday. Following a back-and-forth war through the first two rounds, Almeida uncorked a huge counter left hook that spun Trizano around and sent him down to the canvas.

UFC ・ 2 DAYS AGO