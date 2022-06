As they head to the polls to cast a ballot in primaries, voters may find themselves staring at a long list of candidates. In most cases, these primaries are winner-take-all. Whoever gets the most votes will represent their party in November. There were seven candidates on the GOP primary ballot in New Jersey’s 7th Congressional District on June 7, 2022. Thomas Kean Jr. had 45.4% of the vote when he was declared the winner. In Montana, five candidates competed in the June 7 GOP primary in the 1st Congressional District. With 37% of the ballots counted late election night,...

ALASKA STATE ・ 26 MINUTES AGO