Swedish Premier’s Row With Opposition May Complicate NATO Bid

By Ott Ummelas
Bloomberg
 4 days ago

Sweden’s prime minister raised the stakes in a row with the domestic opposition, potentially hampering...

www.bloomberg.com

Bloomberg

The Tories Would Be Foolish to Discount the Threat from Labour

The Tory Party has woken up to the fact that Boris Johnson is a political liability. With 148 MPs voting “no confidence” in the prime minister, his time in power is surely limited. Theresa May only survived for six months after 133 MPs voted against her in a similar ballot in 2019. But the Tories have yet to wake up to another uncomfortable fact: that Starmer is a much more formidable politician than they have given him credit for, a politician who has been carefully laying the foundations of a Labour revival since he was elected in a party landslide in 2020, and who is now about to reap the rewards of his careful work.
News Break
Bloomberg

After 100 Days of War, More Questions Than Answers

Russia’s war on Ukraine has passed the 100-day mark, going on longer than Vladimir Putin likely anticipated due to the tenacity of the Ukrainians. Nevertheless, it hasn't deterred Russia’s president from continuing the assault, with Ukraine President Volodymyr Zelenskiy saying Russia now controls about 20% of his country. The war is also changing the European order while creating far-reaching consequences for the global economy, exacerbating food insecurity and high energy prices. What comes next for Russia, Ukraine, Europe and the West? Even a swift end to the war won't keep its effects from lingering for years to come.
Bloomberg

Mexico’s Ruling Party Seen Expanding Control in Local Elections

Mexico’s ruling Morena party is projected to expand its power further beyond President Andres Manuel Lopez Obrador’s traditional southern strongholds in gubernatorial elections Sunday, winning four of six elections in states it doesn’t currently control. The election is a litmus test of Lopez Obrador’s support after three...
Bloomberg

Japan Adds Defense Detail to Economy Plan After Party Complaints

Japan added more details on ramping up its defenses to an economic plan for the coming year, after reports that members of the ruling Liberal Democratic Party complained about the lack of specifics. The new plan, approved by Prime Minister Fumio Kishida’s cabinet Tuesday, sets out the government’s intention to...
Bloomberg

US Senators Say Gun Talks Inching Forward But Outcome Unclear

A bipartisan group of US senators continues to move forward on negotiating limited measures to help prevent mass shootings, though a deal is far from assured, senators involved in the talks from both parties said on Sunday. “There are intensive discussions underway,” Senator Pat Toomey, Republican of Pennsylvania, said on...
Bloomberg

Indonesia Eyes Subsidies, Nuclear Power in Renewable Energy Bill

Indonesia, the biggest thermal coal exporter, would subsidize renewable energy projects and open its first nuclear power plant by 2045 in a draft legislation to help it reach its net-zero emissions goal. The bill, which still needs approval from President Joko Widodo and parliament before becoming law, seeks to lead...
Bloomberg

US Charges Proud Boys Members With Seditious Conspiracy for Jan. 6

US prosecutors amped up charges against five members of the right-wing extremist group the Proud Boys, adding seditious conspiracy for actions they took in advance of the deadly Jan. 6 riot at the US Capitol. Seditious conspiracy charges are the most serious ones the Justice Department has brought in relation...
Bloomberg

Five Things You Need to Know to Start Your Day

Chinese fighter jet rattles Australian plane. Beijing to roll back Covid restrictions. US considers lifting tariffs. Here’s what you need to know today. President Joe Biden’s commerce chief said it “may make sense” to lift tariffs on some goods as a way to tame the hottest inflation in almost four decades. Gina Raimondo said while steel and aluminum tariffs would stay to protect the US steel industry, the administration was looking at the possibility of lifting duties on other goods, imposed by Donald Trump. Meanwhile, as the US prepares to ban all goods from the remote Chinese region of Xinjiang over human rights abuses, Xi Jinping is moving to rebrand the region and better integrate it with the rest of China — and the world.
AFP

China approves 60 new games, sparking hopes tech crackdown is ending

China has approved the release of dozens of new video games, boosting the shares of some of its biggest tech firms Wednesday on hopes that a long-running and painful crackdown on the sector is easing. Officials in China -- the world's biggest gaming market -- rolled out a series of restrictions last year as part of a sweeping government campaign to rein in huge tech firms.
AFP

Zelensky defiant as Russia claims Severodonetsk gains

Russia claimed its forces have taken full control of residential neighbourhoods in eastern Ukraine's Severodonetsk, as President Volodymyr Zelensky vowed the "heroic defence" of the Donbas region will persist against the odds. "The absolutely heroic defence of Donbas continues," he said.
