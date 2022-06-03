Swedish Premier’s Row With Opposition May Complicate NATO Bid

Russia’s war on Ukraine has passed the 100-day mark, going on longer than Vladimir Putin likely anticipated due to the tenacity of the Ukrainians. Nevertheless, it hasn't deterred Russia’s president from continuing the assault, with Ukraine President Volodymyr Zelenskiy saying Russia now controls about 20% of his country. The war is also changing the European order while creating far-reaching consequences for the global economy, exacerbating food insecurity and high energy prices. What comes next for Russia, Ukraine, Europe and the West? Even a swift end to the war won't keep its effects from lingering for years to come.
