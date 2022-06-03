Swedish Premier’s Row With Opposition May Complicate NATO Bid

The Tory Party has woken up to the fact that Boris Johnson is a political liability. With 148 MPs voting “no confidence” in the prime minister, his time in power is surely limited. Theresa May only survived for six months after 133 MPs voted against her in a similar ballot in 2019. But the Tories have yet to wake up to another uncomfortable fact: that Starmer is a much more formidable politician than they have given him credit for, a politician who has been carefully laying the foundations of a Labour revival since he was elected in a party landslide in 2020, and who is now about to reap the rewards of his careful work.

