OMAHA -- In the heart of downtown Omaha, one of the city’s best-known public spaces soon will reopen with an array of attractions. Omaha’s newly renovated Gene Leahy Mall will feature a performance pavilion that offers 50,000 square feet of green space, a sculpture garden running parallel to Douglas Street, water features similar to those seen in the old park flowing on the eastern end, and the park’s iconic metal and concrete slides standing near the Burlington Building.

OMAHA, NE ・ 7 HOURS AGO