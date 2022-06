Are you a Honda scooter fan in Canada? If you are, then you may be pleased to know that the 2023 Honda Giorno is making a return to the market in Fall, 2022. It’s a 50cc neo-retro design known by at least two names in different markets. In Japan, it’s also known as the Giorno—but right across Canada’s southern border, in the U.S., it’s known as the Metropolitan. You’ll find both it and the 2023 Ruckus listed on Honda Canada’s website under miniMOTOs, as there’s no separate scooter category.

GAS PRICE ・ 9 HOURS AGO