This is going to sound a little like Paul Harvey's Rest of the Story, from back in the day. A little girl, Ann Leslie Turner, was born in Westport, Connecticut in 1926. Her father drew a then-famous comic strip, Captain Easy, and her neighbor was an artist, Dorothy Hope Smith. Smith drew a charcoal drawing of little Ann. A year or so later, Gerber Products of Fremont, Michigan, a division of Gerber Life Insurance, announced a contest looking for a baby image to be the logo of all its products. Smith's drawing of Ann was chosen. And it was secret until 1978.

