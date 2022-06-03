ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Pittsburgh Weather: Morning fog turns to sun and sun turns to isolated rain chances on Friday

By Ron Smiley
 4 days ago

KDKA-TV Morning Forecast (6/3) 02:27

PITTSBURGH (KDKA) - Today's going to be interesting for a couple of reasons.  We are going to start off with fog, which sticks around through 9, and then the sun comes out for a few hours, and then we will have isolated rain chances for the late afternoon hours.

All while seeing high temperatures in the mid-70s and morning lows near 50 degrees.  Noon temperatures will be near 70.

One of the things you will see today is the mention of how many cloudy days we have seen so far this year.

Through June 2nd, we have seen 68 "cloudy" days, 78 "partly cloudy" days, and just seven "clear" days.

There isn't anything too surprising about these numbers coming in as our topography along with Lake Erie makes our area perfect for cloudy days.

Just quickly looking ahead, if you have plans for the weekend the weather is going to be perfect for you.

Highs will be in the 70s on both Saturday and Sunday with Sunday's highs nearing 80 degrees.  Both days will be dry and comfortable.

Our next storm chance comes in on Monday afternoon at this point but that could change.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=23BQMh_0fzJ3FCF00
7 Day Forecast - June 3, 2022 KDKA Weather Center

Pittsburgh Weather: A soggy Tuesday with the chance for severe weather

PITTSBURGH (KDKA) - Two rounds of rain are expected today with the second round of rain being the concerning one when it comes to severe weather. WEATHER LINKS:Current Conditions | School Closings & Delays | Submit Your Weather PhotosToday: Rainy day with thunderstorms expected later this afternoon to evening. Some storms could be severe with strong winds being the main concern.Alert: I am going to suggest a First Alert Day be issued if data still supports strong storms at noon.Aware: Several quick hit systems will move through over the next week including one during Wednesday evening that will bring the threat of lightning...
Pittsburgh Weather: Damaging winds possibly on the way

PITTSBURGH (KDKA) - We are done with our stretch of dry, sunny days as Tuesday morning's rain has crossed the area and will move out to the east through early afternoon. WEATHER LINKSCurrent Conditions | School Closings & Delays | Submit Your Weather PhotosAlert: Today is a First Alert Weather DayAware: Showers and storms are expected late this afternoon and evening, with possible damaging winds being the main threat.Now, a cold front approaches later this afternoon, bringing a chance of strong to severe isolated thunderstorms with the main threats being possible damaging wind and hail. We have a First Alert Weather Day from now through the mid to late evening because of this, and it's a good time to stay weather aware and download our free KDKA weather app for the latest severe weather alerts sent straight to your mobile device. Wednesday will be mainly dry until late evening with another round of rain, then a few sprinkles are possible Thursday and some showers late Friday evening. Temperatures behind this front will stay cool to below normal all through the weekend in the lower to mid 70s. Stay up to date with the KDKA Mobile App – which you can download here!
Pittsburgh Weather: Sunshine and comfortable temperatures continue on Sunday

PITTSBURGH (KDKA) - Another day where we will be filled with sunshine! It's getting warmer with highs today around 80°.Overnight, a few more clouds enter the picture but remain dry. WEATHER LINKS: Current Conditions | School Closings & Delays | Submit Your Weather PhotosMonday will be our hottest day of the week in the mid-80s with slightly humid conditions. It'll also be breezy with possible gusts up to 25 mph. Clouds will increase in the evening, but the daytime will remain dry. Overnight Monday into early Tuesday is when our next rain chance arrives. Storm chances remain isolated. For now,...
Pittsburgh Weather: Sunshine and warm temperatures make for a great outdoor Saturday

PITTSBURGH (KDKA) - Let the nice weather continue! After some patchy morning fog, skies will be dry and sunny with highs only in the mid-70s with low humidity. Perfect weather for any outdoor plans including the Pittsburgh Pride March, Three Rivers Arts Festival, Humble Rumble, Beers of the Burgh Festival, and so much more! WEATHER LINKS: Current Conditions | School Closings & Delays | Submit Your Weather PhotosSkies will remain clear overnight with lows falling back into the low 50s. Sunday will be another sunny day with highs a bit warmer in the upper 70s to lower 80s. Great pool...
